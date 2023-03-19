Josiah De Disciple releases his new EP, ‘Sounds of Gomora Vol. 2: The Healers Avenue’

Renowned amapiano pioneer Josiah De Disciple’s highly anticipated EP, “Sounds of Gomora Vol. 2: The Healers Avenue”, has been released. The superstar’s EP consists of eight tracks, and he features up-and-coming acts.

The production of the “Sounds of Gomora Vol. 2” EP is suggestive of De Disciple’s unmistakable sound, but it likewise shows his undeniable development as a producer and arranger. It is obvious that he is here to claim his position as Mzansi’s favourite amapiano producer. He undoubtedly shoots for the stars with the track “Mazza”, the lead single on the new project. The amapiano tune contains a synthesiser circle and bassline that makes sure to have music lovers jamming to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josiah De Disciple (@josiahdedisciple) In more music news, Major League Djz and Major Lazer have announced the release date, March 24, for “Piano Republik”, their forthcoming collaborative album. In anticipation of the album’s release, the two groups have dropped a new track, “Mambgobhozi”, which features a vocal sample from the late South African singer and activist Brenda Fassie’s “Vuli Ndlela”. The music on “Piano Republik” falls under the genre of amapiano, a South African style of house music that emerged in 2012 and is descended from the South African house genre kwaito and Afrobeats.

“Mambgobhozi” follows initial album offerings, “Designer” featuring Nigerian star Joeboy, and “Koo Koo Fun” featuring Nigerian icon Tiwa Savage and DJ Maphorisa. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMAWELE (@majorleaguedjz) Amapiano DJ DBN Gogo is using her record label, Zikode Records, as a platform to give young up-and-coming talents a platform to showcase their skills. “Zikode PRZNTS” showcases six of the brightest stars in amapiano music: DBN Gogo, Stixx, Nvcho, Unlimited Soul, DJ Stopper, and Eltonik.