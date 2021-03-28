Joyous Celebration joyously reached 25th album milestone

The name Joyous Celebration is synonyms with chart-topping gospel music. From performing at the iconic Potter’s House Church in Dallas, Texas to the massive Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, JC, as they are affectionately known have always given their fans the best in praise and worship. And while 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, the ensemble still managed to put together a new album that was recorded live. Titled “Still We Rise”, their 25th instalment of JC was recorded at the Joburg Theatre. Co-founder and executive producer Lindelani Mkhize referred to this album as a ‘miracle baby’.

“We managed to pull through with this album by the grace of God.

“The time we had to produce everything was limited and we have never recorded a project in such a short time”, he said.

Mkhize said that the album theme come through the roller-coaster that was 2020.

“We thought things would go back to normal soon but that did not happen and there were dark times but Christ kept us and as a group, we are celebrating 25 years because we are still standing, God protected us and we are still rising”, he said.

Mkhize said that this album is a prayer. “Most of the songs present where we are and where we come from.

“Ndenzel’ Uncedo which was the first single off this album is a plea to God to show mercy and that speaks to what we are all going through but of course, the song is presented in a unique JC way because we are very strong on presentation and interpretation”.

Speaking about the sound of this album, JC is known for experimenting with different sounds throughout their albums however for this album, there was a clear decision to make it as South African as possible.

“There is a strong influence in this album of how the church organ is used in South African churches”, said Mkhize.

This week the band celebrated bagging an international distribution deal. Universal Music Africa has signed the group with them being backed by top USA based label Motown Gospel, which will release the group’s music in the USA and Canada.

Sustaining a 25-year career in the music industry is no easy feat, however, JC have managed to get it right and have grown their fanbase from just South African to the outside of her borders.

“We started this band with a vision, we wanted to create a development platform for the youth who have potential. We always showcase new talent every year and I think has helped to the longevity of our band”.

Recorded under strict Covid-19 protocols, there was no audience which Mkhize said was difficult for the band, however, the end result is one they are all proud of.

“Joyous Celebration 25 - Still We Rise” is available on all digital platforms.