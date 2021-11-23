Joyous Celebration set to end the year on a high note with ‘Restoration - Imvuselelo’

Gospel powerhouse MTN Joyous Celebration is getting ready to close off the year with a jam-packed programme of entertainment and inspiration. The second instalment of the MTN Joyous Celebration Restoration – Imvuselelo, is set to take place at the Big Top Arena at Carnival City on Saturday, December 18.

Spokesperson and one of the founding members of the group, Pastor Jabu Hlongwane said: “Without regurgitating the effects and impact of Covid-19 on the creative and entertainment sectors, it is important that we accept that we could never have been ready for the catastrophe we experienced in the past 19 months. “It has been a cathartic experience and journey, and although we are far from being free from the pandemic, we are excited at the opportunities we have been able to tap into owing to this calamity,” expressed Hlongwane. Dr Lindelani Mkhize, a Joyous Celebration co-founder added: “2021 was a milestone year for us with the celebration of our 25th anniversary.

“We couldn’t go big with the celebration of this silver jubilee by interacting with our people face to face around the country and globe, but we are humbled that we were able to present them with a powerful offering in Joyous Celebration 25 album that has been positively received, reaching platinum status in a short time. “In December 2020 we staged the first Restoration show in Durban where we were reclaiming our lives, restoring hope and celebrating our victories through music and it was a great success,” he said. "We are so grateful to the Almighty and our partner MTN, who has seen us through this very difficult period, that we will be opening the doors once again to a live audience that is three times more than the first presentation of MTN Joyous Celebration Restoration.

"MTN Joyous Celebration Restoration will be a hybrid production with 750 live audiences and also streamed live for the enjoyment of our Joyous family, friends and music lovers who cannot join us in person from the comfort of their homes or holiday destinations. "Everywhere in the world and wherever our supporters, family and friends are, we will bring Joyous to you, and we get to celebrate the Summer of MTN Joyous Summer with you," explained Mkhize. MTN Joyous will also host two Super Sunday shows - intimate praise and worship shows to take place on November 28 at 11:00, and again on December 26, 2021, live on JoyousTV.