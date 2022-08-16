J’Something launches tour, a musical testimony that kept his fire burning during lockdown

Lead singer of house music trio Mi’Casa, J’Something, has announced his upcoming music tour to kick off in mid-September. The multi award-winning entertainer shared his excitement ahead of the launch of his production on social media.

The project was born out of J’Something’s experience during the Covid-19 lockdown experience. He will share the journey of his pandemic-controlled stay “Indoors.” J’Something was able to create a 10-track mixtape he put together with some of his friends in the music industry. J’Something announced the tour, launching in Cape Town in mid-September, before moving on to Durban and then Johannesburg.

After working on his project for two years, J’Something is finally ready to share it with an indoor audience. He said: “I started working on this project at the very beginning of lockdown. After years of touring, performing and sharing music with people, to being told that entertainment was the least essential craft. “That is why ‘Indoor’ is very close to my heart, it kept my fire burning through the lockdown and gave me direction and purpose in my craft. I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The “Mamela” hitmaker and his band of three members are gearing up for a show of note. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JSomething (@jsomethingmusic) J’Something said on Instagram: “At the time I wasn’t in a really good headspace to write my own music so I decided to spend time with some songs/artists that inspired me.” “Indoor” is produced and directed by J’Something alongside Sergio Botelho and the Jazzworx team.

