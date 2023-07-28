J’Something releases first solo single: ‘Today is one of the most special days for me’

After years of speculation that Mi Casa lead singer J’Something would go solo and release his own music, the musician has finally released his very first solo project, “Not Alone”. The new single sees the 34-year-old shift from the house music sound the band is known for to reveal the singer’s powerful vocals in an inspirational soul and R&B number.

Not to worry though, despite the new release, the band is still very much intact. In fact, Mi Casa is set to kick off a European tour this August and excitement has been building up among their fans. According to a press release from Spotify’s public relations unit, over the last 28 days Mi Casa’s Spotify streams have reflected the buzz for their forthcoming tour. “Most of the countries they are touring are among the top ten places streaming their music,” they shared. “Germany, United Kingdom, where they are starting the tour, Netherlands, France and Spain are all in the top ten countries listening to their music.”

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music in Sub Saharan Africa, added, “We’ve experienced J’Something’s artistry as a part of Mi Casa but with ”Not Alone“, he seems to be reinventing his sound with something different from what we would usually expect from him.” As part of the on-platform support, Spotify has included the new single in the Fresh Gospel Africa, Fresh Gospel, Gospel Greatness, and Be Lifted playlists. Speaking on the new release, J’Something shared a lengthy message on Instagram, “When I was 7 I picked up a guitar. When I was 15 I went to church for the first time and a prophet told me God wanted to use me through music."