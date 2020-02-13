The song is a moving ode to the slain student whose death made worldwide headlines and sparked a movement in South Africa. Picture: Supplied

Mi Casa member J'Something has written a touching and poignant song as a tribute to Uyinene Mrwetyana, a 19-year-old UCT student who was raped and murdered in August last year. The song is a moving ode to the slain student whose death made worldwide headlines and sparked a movement in South Africa, highlighting SA's problem of gender-based violence and femicide.

Posting a clip of the song to Twitter, the music producer and guitarist wrote: "A song I wrote for #UyineneMrwetyana last year ... I hope it lands with the sincerity and love in which it was made."

Starting off the song with the lyrics "those are our daughters, our brothers. Those are our sisters, our mothers", J'Something sings his haunting melody accompanied by a guitar.