Jub Jub’s 'Ndikhokhele' remake hits 2 million views on YouTube

Local musician Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ is celebrating the success of his latest single, “Ndikhokhele” remake. The song which is the remake of his 2006 hit song, “Ndikhokhele” proves to be a hit with many South Africans, as the hit single recently garnered just over 2 million views on YouTube. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Jub Jub, once again expressed his gratitude to his supporters. He wrote: “Thank you soooooooo much AFRICA and the whole world for truly loving our music.....(this would) not be possible without you #ndikhokheleremi.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jub Jub (@official_jubjub) The hit single features industry heavyweights Dr Rebecca Malope, Pastor Benjamin Dube and award-winning gospel star, Lebo Sekgobela.

Other local stars featured on the track include award-winning Afro-pop star Nathi Mankayi, multi-award winning vocalist Judith Sephuma, Afro-pop and RnB singer muso Mlindo The Vocalist, Afro pop duo Blaq Diamond and Nigeria singer T'kinzy.

The “Ke Kopa Tshwarelo” star recently took to social media to thank his “father” Pastor Benjamin Dube for his love and support during his time in prison.

He wrote: “There's nothing that can come in between a father and son bond, @revbenjamindube "paps" I thank you for walking this long road with me, you've kept it 💯 with me and NEVER ONCE did you drop me.

“The certification in your tone of parenthood crying out for me helped me through all the trials and tribulations and for that ill forever be indebted to you...God bless you and the rest of my siblings 🙏🏽"

During his recent press conference on Soweto TV, he thanked “South Africa for being a forgiving nation.”

The “Ke Kopa Tshwarelo" hitmaker also announced that all the proceeds of the song will be donated to the families of the children whose lives were lost in the tragic accident involving him, over a decade ago.

“I will never, no matter what, be able to erase (what happened) or try and buy a family (ies)...it can’t happen, but I’m living with these scars every single day,” said Jub Jub.

He added: “...all the proceeds of the song will go to the families of everyone who was impacted in 2010.”

Maarohanye and his co-accused, Themba Tshabalala, were drag racing in their two Mini Cooper S cars in Soweto on March 8, 2010, when they ploughed into six school children.

The accident resulted in the death of four of them, while two were left critically injured.

Watch the "Ndikhokhele" remake below: