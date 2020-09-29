Judith Sephuma: My ultimate SA music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.

We asked SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to share their ultimate SA Music playlist.

Multi-award-winning songstress Judith Sephuma is South Africa’s Queen of Afro-Jazz. Her songs such as A Cry, A Smile, A Dance; Mme Motswadi; Maropeng; and Music in the Air; are classics, and seeing her live is always an inspiring experience.

Here is Judith Sephuma’s ultimate SA music top 10 playlist:

1. Amanda Black - Vuka