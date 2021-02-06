Junior Taurus teams up with Focalistic & Okmalumkoolkat on new music

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

After the success of his single “Welele” featuring Focalistic, Junior Taurus returns with his latest single “Benga” featuring Focalistic and Okmalumkoolkat. 2019 and 2020 helped establish Junior as an integral part of a scene he has contributed so much to. From his collaborations with Lady Zamar on “Mamelodi” – popularised the broken beat sound that contributed to the amapiano sound we know and love today. In 2018 Junior returned guns blazing and produced, arguably, the biggest song of the year, “Monate Mpolaye” by DJ Sumbody and Cassper Nyovest. In 2019 Junior “Settle Down” and “Happy For You” in 2020, both featuring Kaylow “Settle Down” held its place on the Top 100 RAMS chart for 14 weeks and peaked at #33 whilst “Happy For You” peaked at #7 and has been on the chart for 15 consecutive weeks. He ended off 2020 with his hit single ‘Welele’ featuring talented rapper, Focalistic.

“I have always tried to break boundaries and sort of point the next direction for the amapiano sound. I did that with “Settle Down” and “Happy For You” when the genre was infested with vulgar lyrics and now I am looking to continue doing the same”, said Junior.

In November last year, Junior dropped his highly anticipated album, “Back To Love”.

When asked about the album, he said: “’Back To Love’ purely means back to my love of music. I think I had fallen out of love with music, I had taken a relationship break so to say.

“Music has been something that I have always been drawn to from a young age, and I have always known that I would want to be in the entertainment industry, especially music, but took a step back at some point and that is what ‘Back To Love’ means.

“That is why I dug deep while putting this together, getting into studio with artists I admire, such as Kaylow, OkMalumKoolKat, Zano, Focalistic, Londie London, just to mention a few.

“The project took me more than 6 years to compete. So, this is me in my purest form”