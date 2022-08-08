Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa continue to lead the charge for Samas

After a dominant showing at last year's South African Music Awards (Samas) in which Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa were jointly the biggest winners of the night, the duo are once again in the mix for the biggest awards this year. After a week-long public voting campaign, the finalists for the public-voted categories for this year's South African Music Awards (Samas) have been announced and De Small and Phori lead the pack in the prestigious Techno Record of the Year category.

They are nominated for their work on the hit singles “Abalele” and “Asibe Happy” with Ami Faku, as well as “Banyana” alongside Tyler ICU, Daliwonga and Sir Trill, and Young Stunna's “Adiwele”. The duo will face stiff competition from a few other hit records, most notably Zakes Bantwini and Kasango's “Osama” and Nomfundo Moh's “Sha Sha” and Ami Faku-assisted “Phakade Lami”. DJ Maphorisa will also be a favourite in the Music Video of the Year category, where him and Tyler ICU's brilliant viral music video for “Izolo” is a clear favourite.

Winners of the more than 30 categories are set to be announced at the awards ceremony in Sun City, Rustenburg, on August 28. Recoding Industry of South Africa (Risa) CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said, “After a competitive few weeks of campaigning, the cream of the crop have emerged in our public voting categories. As Risa we commend these artists on the impeccable work that has earned them their place among the top 10.” "We urge music fans to use our SMS to continue voting for these artists. We wish them all the best and look forward to applauding them in Sun City where we hope to interact with fans as well.”

