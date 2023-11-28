Kabza De Small and Mthunzi’s ‘Imithandazo’ closing in on ‘iPlan’ on charts as December fever grips Mzansi

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi’s ‘Imithandazo’ has been gradually climbing the International Top 100 and International Top 200 charts over the past few weeks. The summer anthem was released last month as part of the pair’s joint project, ‘Isimo’.

Currently, the single is only trailing the trailblazing chart topper, ‘iPlan’ by Dlala Thukzin, Sykes and Zaba, as well as Mellow & Sleazy’s ‘Imnandi Lento’. Could ‘Imithandazo’, which features Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine, and Umthakathi Kush, possibly dethrone runaway song of the year favourite ‘iPlan’ over the coming weeks?

Another Kabza and Mthunzi collaboration, 'Amazwe' featuring Mawhoo, holds the 19th position on the charts this week. Meanwhile, new additions to the charts include singles from the likes of international stars Jack Harlow and Chris Brown.

Harlow's ‘Lovin on Me’ enters the International Top 200 Chart at #5, while Brown’s ‘Sensational’, featuring Davido and Lojay, has demonstrated its staying power by climbing an impressive 50 places from #67 to this week's #17 in its fourth week on the chart. Kabza De Small recently dominated the 29th iteration of the South African Music Awards (SAMAs), where he secured four awards. The amapiano pioneer clinched the Best Duo/Group of The Year award with DJ Maphorisa for ‘Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena’ as well as his collaboration with Kwesta on ‘Speak N Vrostaan’, which earned him the Best Kwaito Album accolade.