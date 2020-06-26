Kabza De Small drops 27-track album and Mzansi is living for it

The self-proclaimed "King of Amapiano", Kabza De Small, has released a fiery 27-track album titled, “I Am the King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust". The album features industry heavyweights such as Daliwonga, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Nia Pearl, Focalistic, Madumane, Howard and Sha Sha. This comes after Kabza De Small's recent studio album, "Pretty Girls Love Amapiano Vol. 2" which was also released in April. Kabza De Small, real name Kabelo Motha has been dropping hit after hit even during the national lockdown. Now Mzansi is celebrating his latest body of the work. With so many tracks on the album, fans are spoilt for choice.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter as fans try to pick the favourite song, from "Ndofaya" to "Blow My Mind". The muso has catered for everyone on this album.

I hear you guys about “Sponono” but the lead single in this album is “Nia Lo”. #KabzaDeSmall — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) June 26, 2020

I'm stuck on this track I literally can't get it off repeat #Qhula pic.twitter.com/TNQmZva1hZ — M A S I X O L E L (@masixole_l) June 26, 2020

It’s Kabza De Small day today! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 👑 pic.twitter.com/r1LljnPygQ — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) June 26, 2020

How does one dominate a whole Genre for so long and keeps creating Hits 😱. It can only be #kabzadesmall... Respect to him pic.twitter.com/7CiNUYU7uc — Tino Tazz (@iam_tinotazz) June 26, 2020

I’m Kabzafied .! Cava the dance moves ! Legendary moves 💥💥💥☄️☄️☄️#kabzadesmall pic.twitter.com/00TIzEaYc4 — Macingwane (@Thobash_M) June 26, 2020

@KabzaDeSmall_ Kere second album during lockdown, you are truly a king. I get happy when I see African artists working together to show unity.🔥🔥🔥🔥#kabzadesmall #IAmTheKingOfAmapiano pic.twitter.com/uadhm4IGE3 — Lieutenant Terry👮🏾‍♀️🚓 (@Terry_Tshesebe) June 26, 2020

The 27-year-old released his debut album "Avenue Sounds" in 2016 and he's never looked back since.

In 2018, the muso started gaining traction with the release of hit tracks "Amabele Shaya" and "Umshove", respectively, featuring Leehleza.

In 2019 the record producer joined forces with DJ Maphorisa on the "Scorpion Kings" project, a hit collaborative studio album that went diamond in South Africa, with over 100 000 units sold.

In October the dynamic duo released their sophomore studio album, Piano Hub featuring guest vocals by Njelic.

The duo has since been making waves in the music scene. It was not long after the release of his album he and Maphorisa collaborated again and released their third studio album, "The Return of Scorpion Kings."

"I Am the King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust" is currently available to stream and download on Apple Music.



