Kabza De Small leads SAMA27 nominations

Amapiano star Kabza De Small walked away with the most nominations after the South African Music Awards (SAMA27) finalists were announced on Wednesday night.

His album “I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust” proved to be prophetic as he walked away with nods in the album of the year, male artist of the year and best amapiano album categories.

“Once Upon A Time in Lockdown”, his collaboration with DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) also secured nods in duo/group of the year, album of the year and best amapiano album, bringing his tally to six nominations.

Hot on the heels of Kabza De Small is Sun-El Musician.

He proved his versatility with three projects earning him five nods in male artist of the year, best dance for his album “To the World and Beyond” and best live audiovisual of the year for “A Journey To The World And Beyond”.

He also scored a best produced album of the year for “Tugela Fairy: Made of Stars” by Simmy and remix of the year.

Gospel star Bucy Radebe took home four nominations for female artist of the year, newcomer of the year, best traditional faith music album and best live audiovisual recording of the year for “Spiritual Encounter”.

Bucy faces fierce competition in the female artist of the year category where she competes with Reign Africa (“On The Frontline”); Sho Madjozi (“What a Life”); Nomcebo Zikode (“Xola Moya Wam”); and Hle (“Your Kingdom on Earth”).

In the newcomer of the year category, Bucy goes up against Xolly Mncwango (“Jesus is Enough”); Reign Africa (“On The Frontline”); BandaBanda & the Crocodiles (“Africado”); and Azana (“Ingoma”).

Reggae vocalist Bongo Riot earned three nominations for album of the year, male artist of the year and best reggae album.

Best Gqom album sees Babes Wodumo (“Idando Kazi”) take on Que (“We Don’t Play the Same Gqom”); Mshayi & Mr Thela (“Make Cape Town Great Again”); DragerNation (“Isiqalo”); and Zinaro (“InzaloYekwaito”).

The best hip hop album category is a clash of the titans as Boity (“4436”) goes to battle with Nasty C (“Zulu With Some Power”); Yanga Chief (“Popstar”); Nadia Nakai (“Nadia Naked II”); and Zakwe & Duncan (“Zakwe & Duncan”).

RiSA chief executive Nhlanhla Sibisi congratulated the nominees: “We are delighted with the calibre of nominees for SAMA27.

“This is a reflection of the music industry and the movers and shakers who made an impact in 2020/21, a very difficult period in which the industry had to deal with a crippling global pandemic.

“It was through music that life became bearable and for that we thank our artists who continue to redefine, reinvent and reimagine their business.

“We also wish to thank our hard-working panel of judges and the team at RiSA who facilitated the crucial judging process with great diligence and integrity.

“A special note of thanks to our sponsors and partners who have supported us this far.

“We extend our best wishes to all of the nominees and look forward to seeing who will emerge victorious in each category.”