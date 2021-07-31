Kabza De Small wins big at Samas
Share this article:
While it was Blaq Diamond who made history as the first outfit to ever be crowned artist of the year at the South African Music Awards (Samas), it was Kabza De Small who walked away as the nights biggest winner.
The 27th edition of the annual awards was aired on SABC1 on Saturday, July 31, after a virtual recording.
Matthew Mole’s “Keep It Together” took the record of the year award while Miss Pru’s “Price To Pay” featuring Blaq Diamond and Malome Vector won the music video of the year award.
From king of amapiano to king of SAMA27: Kabza De Small reigned supreme.
He walked away with four awards, the biggest number by a single artist this year followed by DJ Maphorisa with three.
Kabza De Small’s collaboration with DJ Maphorisa as Scorpion Kings earned them album of the year, duo or group of the year and best amapiano album for “Once Upon A Time In Lockdown”.
His solo effort “Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust” earned him the male artist of the year gong.
Gospel star Bucy Radebe bagged two trophies, newcomer of the year and best traditional faith album for “Spiritual Encounter”.
Sho Madjozi proved her versatility when she scooped the best traditional album and female artist of the year awards.
The best hip-hop album award was snatched by Nasty C while Zinaro reigned supreme in the best gqom album category.
The SAMA27 virtual show was recorded in a Johannesburg studio under strict Covid-19 level 4 lockdown protocols.
Hosts Lawrence Maleka and Bontle Modiselle Moloi were a joy to watch for their admirable Rapport.
Performers such as Langa Mavuso, Sjava, Buhlebendalo, Big Zulu, Riky Rick, Intamba Yase Dubai, Bucy Radebe, Azana, Boity, Reece Madlisa and Zuma delivered some memorable performances.
Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA CEO said: “A big congratulations to the SAMA27 winners. They have carved their names into the history books of South African music, what a proud moment.
“We at RiSA and SAMA strive to shine the light on local talent and will continue to do so.
“Even in the face of adversity and the devastating blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the show had to go on and it did so well.
“SAMA27 has been a great success thanks to the support from our sponsors, partners and suppliers.
“The music industry itself and the general public of South Africa have also contributed immensely. Here’s to an even bigger SAMA28. Till then, be safe.”
See full list of winner below:
Artist of the Year
Blaq Diamond
Record of the Year
Keep it Together - Matthew Mole
Music Video of the Year
Price to Pay - Miss Pru featuring Blaq Diamond and Malome Vector
Album of the Year
Once Upon A Time In Lockdown – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings)
Duo or Group of the Year
Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) – Once Upon A Time In Lockdown
Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year
Sho Madjozi – What A Life
Male Artist of the Year
Kabza De Small – I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust
White Star Newcomer of the Year
Bucy Radebe – Spiritual Encounter
Best Rock Album
Orange Sunshine – Yum Yuck
Best Pop Album
Tribes & Angels – Locnville
Beste Pop Album
Twentig 20 – Brendan Peyper
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Rise – Ndlovu Youth Choir
Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album
Herverbeel – Die Heuwels Fantasties
Best African Adult Contemporary Album
Amakhaya – Max Hoba
Best Alternative Album
iimini – Bongeziwe Mabandla
Best R&B/Soul Album
Uhambo – Soul Kulture
Best Hip-Hop Album
Zulu Man With Some Power – Nasty C
Best Kwaito Album
Ama Roto EP – Reece Madlisa and Zuma
Best Dance Album
The Healers: The Last Chapter – Black Motion
Best Traditional Faith Album
Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe
Best Contemporary Faith Album
Your Kingdom on Earth – Hle
Best African Indigenous Faith Album
Izwi Lakho – Mandlethu Gospel Singers
Rest of Africa
Songs in the Key of Love – Berita
Best Traditional Album
What a Life – Sho Madjozi
Best Maskandi Album
Imfene kaMakhelwane – Abafana Baka Mgqumeni
Best Jazz Album
Modes of Communication: Letters from the Underworld – Nduduzo Makhathini
Best Classical/Instrumental Album
We’ve Known All Times – Wouter Kellerman
Best Afropop Album
Ngumama – Vusi Nova
Best Live Audio Visual Recording
Journey to the World and Beyond – Sun-El Musician
Best Collaboration
Mali Eningi – Big Zulu feat Riky Rick and Intaba yase Dubai
Best Produced Music Video
Hosh by Prince Kaybee feat Sir Trill – Ofentse
Best Produced Album of the Year
Umsebenzi by Sjava – Delaydem, Ruff, Webmoms, Zadok and Vuyo Manyike
Best Engineered Album of the Year
Inganekwane by Zoe Modiga – Papi Diretsi and Songo Oyama
Remix of the Year
Yehla Moya – Da Capo
Best Reggae Album
Persistence – Bongo Riot
Best Amapiano Album
Once Upon A Time in Lockdown – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings)
Best Gqom Album
Inzalo Yekwaito - Zinaro
Lifetime Achievement Award
Lebo M
Dr Lindelani Mkhize
PJ Powers
International Achievement Award
Master KG
Best Selling Artist
Mlindo the Vocalist - Emakhaya
Most Streamed Song
You’re the One – Elaine