Kabza De Small wins big at Samas

While it was Blaq Diamond who made history as the first outfit to ever be crowned artist of the year at the South African Music Awards (Samas), it was Kabza De Small who walked away as the nights biggest winner. The 27th edition of the annual awards was aired on SABC1 on Saturday, July 31, after a virtual recording.

Matthew Mole’s “Keep It Together” took the record of the year award while Miss Pru’s “Price To Pay” featuring Blaq Diamond and Malome Vector won the music video of the year award. From king of amapiano to king of SAMA27: Kabza De Small reigned supreme. He walked away with four awards, the biggest number by a single artist this year followed by DJ Maphorisa with three.

Kabza De Small’s collaboration with DJ Maphorisa as Scorpion Kings earned them album of the year, duo or group of the year and best amapiano album for “Once Upon A Time In Lockdown”. His solo effort “Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust” earned him the male artist of the year gong. Gospel star Bucy Radebe bagged two trophies, newcomer of the year and best traditional faith album for “Spiritual Encounter”.

Sho Madjozi proved her versatility when she scooped the best traditional album and female artist of the year awards. The best hip-hop album award was snatched by Nasty C while Zinaro reigned supreme in the best gqom album category. The SAMA27 virtual show was recorded in a Johannesburg studio under strict Covid-19 level 4 lockdown protocols.

Hosts Lawrence Maleka and Bontle Modiselle Moloi were a joy to watch for their admirable Rapport. Performers such as Langa Mavuso, Sjava, Buhlebendalo, Big Zulu, Riky Rick, Intamba Yase Dubai, Bucy Radebe, Azana, Boity, Reece Madlisa and Zuma delivered some memorable performances. Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA CEO said: “A big congratulations to the SAMA27 winners. They have carved their names into the history books of South African music, what a proud moment.

“We at RiSA and SAMA strive to shine the light on local talent and will continue to do so. “Even in the face of adversity and the devastating blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the show had to go on and it did so well. “SAMA27 has been a great success thanks to the support from our sponsors, partners and suppliers.

“The music industry itself and the general public of South Africa have also contributed immensely. Here’s to an even bigger SAMA28. Till then, be safe.” See full list of winner below: Artist of the Year

Blaq Diamond Record of the Year Keep it Together - Matthew Mole

Music Video of the Year Price to Pay - Miss Pru featuring Blaq Diamond and Malome Vector Album of the Year

Once Upon A Time In Lockdown – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) Duo or Group of the Year Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) – Once Upon A Time In Lockdown

Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year Sho Madjozi – What A Life Male Artist of the Year

Kabza De Small – I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust White Star Newcomer of the Year Bucy Radebe – Spiritual Encounter

Best Rock Album Orange Sunshine – Yum Yuck Best Pop Album

Tribes & Angels – Locnville Beste Pop Album Twentig 20 – Brendan Peyper

Best Adult Contemporary Album Rise – Ndlovu Youth Choir Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album

Herverbeel – Die Heuwels Fantasties Best African Adult Contemporary Album Amakhaya – Max Hoba

Best Alternative Album iimini – Bongeziwe Mabandla Best R&B/Soul Album

Uhambo – Soul Kulture Best Hip-Hop Album Zulu Man With Some Power – Nasty C

Best Kwaito Album Ama Roto EP – Reece Madlisa and Zuma Best Dance Album

The Healers: The Last Chapter – Black Motion Best Traditional Faith Album Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe

Best Contemporary Faith Album Your Kingdom on Earth – Hle Best African Indigenous Faith Album

Izwi Lakho – Mandlethu Gospel Singers Rest of Africa Songs in the Key of Love – Berita

Best Traditional Album What a Life – Sho Madjozi Best Maskandi Album

Imfene kaMakhelwane – Abafana Baka Mgqumeni Best Jazz Album Modes of Communication: Letters from the Underworld – Nduduzo Makhathini

Best Classical/Instrumental Album We’ve Known All Times – Wouter Kellerman Best Afropop Album

Ngumama – Vusi Nova Best Live Audio Visual Recording Journey to the World and Beyond – Sun-El Musician

Best Collaboration Mali Eningi – Big Zulu feat Riky Rick and Intaba yase Dubai Best Produced Music Video

Hosh by Prince Kaybee feat Sir Trill – Ofentse Best Produced Album of the Year Umsebenzi by Sjava – Delaydem, Ruff, Webmoms, Zadok and Vuyo Manyike

Best Engineered Album of the Year Inganekwane by Zoe Modiga – Papi Diretsi and Songo Oyama Remix of the Year

Yehla Moya – Da Capo Best Reggae Album Persistence – Bongo Riot

Best Amapiano Album Once Upon A Time in Lockdown – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) Best Gqom Album

Inzalo Yekwaito - Zinaro Lifetime Achievement Award Lebo M

Dr Lindelani Mkhize PJ Powers International Achievement Award

Master KG Best Selling Artist Mlindo the Vocalist - Emakhaya