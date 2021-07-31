EntertainmentMusicLocal
Kabza De Small. Picture: Instagram
Kabza De Small wins big at Samas

By Liam Karabo Joyce

While it was Blaq Diamond who made history as the first outfit to ever be crowned artist of the year at the South African Music Awards (Samas), it was Kabza De Small who walked away as the nights biggest winner.

The 27th edition of the annual awards was aired on SABC1 on Saturday, July 31, after a virtual recording.

Matthew Mole’s “Keep It Together” took the record of the year award while Miss Pru’s “Price To Pay” featuring Blaq Diamond and Malome Vector won the music video of the year award.

From king of amapiano to king of SAMA27: Kabza De Small reigned supreme.

He walked away with four awards, the biggest number by a single artist this year followed by DJ Maphorisa with three.

Kabza De Small’s collaboration with DJ Maphorisa as Scorpion Kings earned them album of the year, duo or group of the year and best amapiano album for “Once Upon A Time In Lockdown”.

His solo effort “Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust” earned him the male artist of the year gong.

Gospel star Bucy Radebe bagged two trophies, newcomer of the year and best traditional faith album for “Spiritual Encounter”.

Sho Madjozi proved her versatility when she scooped the best traditional album and female artist of the year awards.

The best hip-hop album award was snatched by Nasty C while Zinaro reigned supreme in the best gqom album category.

The SAMA27 virtual show was recorded in a Johannesburg studio under strict Covid-19 level 4 lockdown protocols.

Hosts Lawrence Maleka and Bontle Modiselle Moloi were a joy to watch for their admirable Rapport.

Performers such as Langa Mavuso, Sjava, Buhlebendalo, Big Zulu, Riky Rick, Intamba Yase Dubai, Bucy Radebe, Azana, Boity, Reece Madlisa and Zuma delivered some memorable performances.

Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA CEO said: “A big congratulations to the SAMA27 winners. They have carved their names into the history books of South African music, what a proud moment.

“We at RiSA and SAMA strive to shine the light on local talent and will continue to do so.

“Even in the face of adversity and the devastating blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the show had to go on and it did so well.

“SAMA27 has been a great success thanks to the support from our sponsors, partners and suppliers.

“The music industry itself and the general public of South Africa have also contributed immensely. Here’s to an even bigger SAMA28. Till then, be safe.”

See full list of winner below:

Artist of the Year

Blaq Diamond

Record of the Year

Keep it Together - Matthew Mole

Music Video of the Year

Price to Pay - Miss Pru featuring Blaq Diamond and Malome Vector

Album of the Year

Once Upon A Time In Lockdown – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings)

Duo or Group of the Year

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) – Once Upon A Time In Lockdown

Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year

Sho Madjozi – What A Life

Male Artist of the Year

Kabza De Small – I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust

White Star Newcomer of the Year

Bucy Radebe – Spiritual Encounter

Best Rock Album

Orange Sunshine – Yum Yuck

Best Pop Album

Tribes & Angels – Locnville

Beste Pop Album

Twentig 20 – Brendan Peyper

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Rise – Ndlovu Youth Choir

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album

Herverbeel – Die Heuwels Fantasties

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Amakhaya – Max Hoba

Best Alternative Album

iimini – Bongeziwe Mabandla

Best R&B/Soul Album

Uhambo – Soul Kulture

Best Hip-Hop Album

Zulu Man With Some Power – Nasty C

Best Kwaito Album

Ama Roto EP – Reece Madlisa and Zuma

Best Dance Album

The Healers: The Last Chapter – Black Motion

Best Traditional Faith Album

Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe

Best Contemporary Faith Album

Your Kingdom on Earth – Hle

Best African Indigenous Faith Album

Izwi Lakho – Mandlethu Gospel Singers

Rest of Africa

Songs in the Key of Love – Berita

Best Traditional Album

What a Life – Sho Madjozi

Best Maskandi Album

Imfene kaMakhelwane – Abafana Baka Mgqumeni

Best Jazz Album

Modes of Communication: Letters from the Underworld – Nduduzo Makhathini

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

We’ve Known All Times – Wouter Kellerman

Best Afropop Album

Ngumama – Vusi Nova

Best Live Audio Visual Recording

Journey to the World and Beyond – Sun-El Musician

Best Collaboration

Mali Eningi – Big Zulu feat Riky Rick and Intaba yase Dubai

Best Produced Music Video

Hosh by Prince Kaybee feat Sir Trill – Ofentse

Best Produced Album of the Year

Umsebenzi by Sjava – Delaydem, Ruff, Webmoms, Zadok and Vuyo Manyike

Best Engineered Album of the Year

Inganekwane by Zoe Modiga – Papi Diretsi and Songo Oyama

Remix of the Year

Yehla Moya – Da Capo

Best Reggae Album

Persistence – Bongo Riot

Best Amapiano Album

Once Upon A Time in Lockdown – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings)

Best Gqom Album

Inzalo Yekwaito - Zinaro

Lifetime Achievement Award

Lebo M

Dr Lindelani Mkhize

PJ Powers

International Achievement Award

Master KG

Best Selling Artist

Mlindo the Vocalist - Emakhaya

Most Streamed Song

You’re the One – Elaine

