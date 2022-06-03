Kamo Mphela back with a bang with new amapiano anthem, ‘Ghost’

After announcing that her new single “Ghost” would be released today, with a short video clip starring Robot Boii as a security guard and herself as a ghost, Kamo Mphela has finally released the eagerly anticipated amapiano single. "Giving you more chills than the weather outside. Ghost drops tomorrow."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamo Mphela (@kamo_mphelaxx) The Instagram video is a short clip from the song's official music video, which is set to be released on YouTube at 2pm. "GHOST OUT NOW !!! @SpotifyAfrica MUSIC VIDEO DROPPING AT 2pm 😮‍💨," she posted on her official Twitter account. GHOST OUT NOW !!! @SpotifyAfrica MUSIC VIDEO DROPPING AT 2pm 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cYnq4hoTmn — Kamogelo Mphela 🎭 (@Kamo_mphelaxx) June 3, 2022 The new single features vocalist Daliwonga, who's still riding high from his anthemic single “Abo Mvelo”, and Felo Le Tee, the talented producer behind a host of recent amapiano hits.

Last week, Spotify took Africa Day as an opportunity to celebrate a crop of African creators who are making their voices heard through a private event held in Johannesburg titled “Sounds of Africa”. Mphela was among the artists highlighted as the dancer-turned-artist took to the stage with a performance that shook the building. Earlier today, she shared that she's now been enlisted to the cover of the streamer's flagship African playlist, “African Heat”.

"To commemorate #AfricaDay this week, we’re celebrating the talented artists and podcast creators from the continent with Spotify’s ‘Sounds of Africa’." To commemorate #AfricaDay this week, we’re celebrating the talented artists and podcast creators from the continent with Spotify’s Sounds of Africa. https://t.co/lkbstE5uqh — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) May 26, 2022 Mphela is no stranger to putting on show-stopping performances. Last month, she (and her crew of dancers) stole the show with a stunning performance and coordinated dance routines at the Cotton Fest concert in Newtown. The “Nkulunkulu” hitmaker is currently in Paris, France as part of a European tour she's embarking on. She's set to perform at Medhall in Bruxelles tonight, Wanderlust in Paris tomorrow and Pop'Art in Bordeaux on Sunday.