Monday, April 25, 2022

Kamo Mphela steals the show at Cotton Fest

Kamo Mphela. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Last night saw the third iteration of the late Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest come to an epic close with the likes of A-listers AKA, A-Reece, Cassper Nyovest, Mellow & Sleazy, Khuli Chana and Zakes Bantwini having hit the stage in front of sold-out crowds for both days at Newtown’s The Station.

“My last memory of RICK RICK is when he gave me a call early this year and personally invited me to rock COTTON FEST for the 1st time ever! I will cherish that moment till my last DAY!! THANK YOU!”

But it was Kamo Mphela who stole the show with an electrifying performance last night. The “Amanikiniki” hitmaker put on a spectacle with performances of some of her biggest hits including “Sandton”, “Nkulunkulu” and “Dubai”.

Dressed in a black vest and orange pants, Mphela danced with vigour throughout as she showcased an array of excellently choreographed moves.

Surrounded by over a dozen dancers all dressed in black pants, orange long sleeve shirts, a black vest and a balaclava, Mphela and her team had the Cotton Fest crowd eating out of the palm of her hand.

She’s since been trending on Twitter for over 12 hours now as concert-goers gush over the amapiano artist’s show-stopping performance.

“One thing about Kamo Mphela???she’ll make sure 🤌🏻#CottonFest2022,” posted @itsbokangggbk.

@boyfriendmtrl added: “I’ve decided that Kamo Mphela is the only performer this country has.”

“Kamo Mphela & Costa Titch have had the best performances,” said @bassiekayy. “Now this is theatre!!! #CottonFest2022”.

@_uneom applauded Mphela’s entire team. “KAMO MPHELA is a PERFORMER pls. 😩🥺 Visuals, energy, outfit, dance moves, her entire team, everything okay.”

“Kamo Mphela for #CottonFest22 and #FriendsOfAmstelSA 18 Dancers, 2 Outfits, Visual and Lighting team, Stylist and Makeup artist, Videographer/photographer, Sound engineer and DJ,” tweeted @johnnymalepa.

