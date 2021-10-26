Kamo Mphela wows at SA Amapiano Awards

In front of a live audience at the Sandton Convention Centre, Kamo Mphela's electric performance was the highlight of the first-ever SA Amapiano Awards on Saturday night. Mphela took the stage with around a dozen dancers and entertained the audience with an impressively choreographed dance routine as she performed a couple of her recent hits.

Following a successful year that saw her release the four-track EP Nkulunkulu, Mphela won the Artist of the Year. Other performers included Reece Madlisa & Zuma, Busta 929, Mr JazziQ, Nokwazi, Nia Pearl, Semi Tee, Zandi Maz and DJ Stokie. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ka•e Mphela🍕🔥. (@kamo_mphelaxx) With the awards not being broadcast live, we had to rely on some social media videos and pics to get a glimpse of festivities.

SABC1 was announced as the official broadcast partner, but they are yet to announce when exactly the awards would be broadcast on the channel. Fans voted “Umsebenzi Wethu” the Amapiano Song of the Year. The song by Busta 929 and the late Mpura, who passed away in a tragic car accident earlier in the year, earned them a cool R50 000 cash prize.

Zuma, Mr JazziQ, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa are also featured on the song. Other winners on the night included the likes of Sir Trill, Major League DJz, Boohle and DJ Melzi. See some of the Twitter reactions below:

Rapper @CassperNyovest took time out to congratulate the winners. "Congratulations to all the #SAAmapianoAwards winners and nominees. “Yall building something amazing for our country onwards and upwards." Congratulations to all the #SAAmapianoAwards winners and nominees. Yall building something amazing for our country onwards and upwards aaaa — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 23, 2021 "This year was definitely the biggest year for the yanos, and yesterday was Amapiano's biggest night.

“We just want to say congratulations to all the artists who won an award at the Amapiano Awards, and we hope that the culture lives on. Salute! ✊🏾 #LiveAmp #SAAmapianoAwards," @liveamp posted on their Twitter account. This year was definitely the biggest year for the yanos and yesterday was Amapiano's biggest night. We just want to say congratulations to all the artists who won an award at the Amapiano Awards and we hope that the culture lives on. Salute! ✊🏾#LiveAmp #SAAmapianoAwards pic.twitter.com/0RGWzBdCWk — Live Amp (@liveamp) October 24, 2021 @HopeRamafalo celebrate winning one of the awards: "By the Grace of God we collected the ‘BEST AMAPIANO STREET DANCER AWARD 2021’ at the @Official_SAAPA A MASSIVE THANK YOU TO EVERYONE THAT VOTED FOR ME. 😭🙏🏽❤️🏆🥂✨#SAAmapianoAwards"

A MASSIVE THANK YOU TO EVERYONE THAT VOTED FOR ME. 😭🙏🏽❤️🏆🥂✨#SAAmapianoAwards pic.twitter.com/an3pPAdvtW — Hope Ramafalo (@HopeRamafalo) October 24, 2021 Mphela's performance was lauded by the official Twitter account of the awards. "@Kamo_mphelaxx 🏆🔥🔥🔥🚨🚨🚨 Set FIRE on the Opening Number !!! #AmapianoAwards2021 #SAAmapianoAwards

Ke leboha modimo ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JLwCQyssUh — HAMBA UZOBUYA💚 (@SheraTheDJ) October 24, 2021 "Congratulations to all the artists who won at the 1st annual #SAAmapianoAwards last night, this is such a great step in the right direction for our industry 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 SALUTE to the organisers," added singer Donald, who just released his new album on Friday.

Congratulations to all the artists who won at the 1st annual #SAAmapianoAwards last night, this is such a great step in the right direction for our industry 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 SALUTE to the organizers — #DonaldDreams (@DonaldInDenial) October 24, 2021 PR maven @SibuMabena was amount those praising Mphela for her performance. "Dear South Africa…please clap hands for @Kamo_mphelaxx 🥵😭🔥🥺 #SAAmapianoAwards" Dear South Africa…please clap hands for @Kamo_mphelaxx 🥵😭🔥🥺 #SAAmapianoAwards pic.twitter.com/La07RC2ZZv — Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) October 23, 2021 "Just presented an award for Most Viral Social Media Song of The Year," said entertainment reported @PhilMphela.