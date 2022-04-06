KashCPT is finding his voice

When KashCPT guested on Flame's brilliant 2019 single, "Late Nights" and delivered one of the most memorable pop vocal performances of that year, his efforts went largely unheralded. For some reason, Flame didn't credit any of the collaborators on his CandyMan album on digital streaming platforms.

So, seeing as Kash was still a new and relatively unknown artist, most people couldn't identify who was the voice behind the song. But it didn't take long for music nerds to dig deeper and find out who it was and, before long, those who cared knew. A short while later, as his star began to rise, Kash signed with NeverBroke, the same independent label and creative hub behind J Molley. This move has gradually helped thrust the young Capetonian artist to the fore of the local pop and hip hop music scene.

Two years on and he and his Never Broke crew have collectively established a familial rapport that's clear to see from how they engage with each other online. "I work with my brothers," he says fondly. "I make money from following my heart and dreams with people I love, I will eternally be grateful for the people in my team. “I don’t consider them as my friends, all of us are deeply rooted into each other's lives and we are always going to be family.

“Through hell and high water these are people who have never forsaken me." Since signing with Never Broke, Kash has released several singles and his own project, "Cape Town Radio" at the end of 2020 that included features with J Molley and Manu WorldStar. The first quarter of 2022 has seen him release two singles: "Like That" featuring K. Keed and, just last week, "Denims" featuring the trailblazing Blxckie.

"Denims", which was recorded and teased online last year, was recorded during a writing camp Kash and his team set up at an Airbnb to complete a few tracks they were working on for his upcoming project, "Cape Town Radio 2". "Denims is just a song describing how I started hustling to make sure I always had money in my pocket," he explains. "My parents would never give me money so I took it upon myself to ensure I always had the amount I needed whenever.

“It speaks on acting and moving with principles in silence… The response so far has been crazy. “I have been receiving love from a lot of people with massive followings in the industry and above everything I am truly grateful for the love alone." The music video for the song premiered on Trace on Monday before going live on YouTube on Tuesday.

"I give credits to the mastermind of our team Nav Neverbroke," he says when I ask him about how the concept came about. "He isn’t just a manager, he does everything from production, visual concepts, photography, directing and songwriting. “I am inspired constantly by the work that this man puts out and the principles he is governed by.

“He teaches us all that we can surpass our potential and be better than the best." Kash's label mate J Molley recently spoke to IOL Entertainment about a mental breakdown he experienced last year and shared with us how he overcame the ordeal with his team. Kash has a philosophical view on what J Molley and others in the industry have been going through, and he says mental health should be taken a lot more seriously in the music industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KA$HCPT 🌍 (@kashcpt) “We live in a world of pretend where everyone has a brand to protect. Mental health hasn’t been taken seriously to the point that people are confused why we are losing inspirations we have looked up to our whole lives. “One thing I respect about J Molley is that he highlights these problems and actually speaks on them.

“He shows the world his vulnerability so that people don’t have to be scared or pressured to act like they are strong all the time. “Everyone has a breaking point. Personally I feel that this is what music in general lacks: honesty, vulnerability, substance. “His experiences and lessons he has shared with us has found its way into my writing and the music I put out. Above everything, music needs to carry substance."