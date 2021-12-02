KashCPT is making his mark one single at a time

There is no slowing down Cape Town-based hip hop artist KashCPT as he continues to make a name for himself one hit at a time. His latest offering to the world is a hot hip hop and RnB infused single titled “Pour Up”.

It has already landed on popular playlists such as New Music Friday South Africa on Spotify and Deezer, and New Music Daily on Apple Music among others. “Pour Up” speaks from a place of living in the facade of attraction and lust. “Everything is not always as it seems,” said KashCPT. Co-produced by Bakergotthekeys, KashCPT explains that he has been there since the beginning of his career.

“He and I have always worked together and explored sounds with the mindset of no sonic limitations. “My sound is difficult to pinpoint in just one category as it infuses various genres such as hip hop, R&B and sometimes even Rock off Jazz. I take pride in breaking boundaries on a sonic level.” A Capetonian at heart, it has always been important for KashCPT to remember the importance of using an influential platform to pave the way for others who might not have had the opportunity.

“I believe anyone with influence should use it for the greater good. “My personal standpoint is to show my people that there are no limitations or boundaries to where our work and art can take us. “If anything I pride myself in becoming a living example of this as well as to make it my mission to continue working to get to a place where I feel our city should be recognised,” he said.

Substance within art is something this rising star strives for. “I try to emphasise my music with a message. I speak from experiences in life and how I’ve dealt with them.” Sharing your lessons and experiences with others through an art form such as music allows one to be seen from a place of authenticity and there is no doubt that KashCPT has managed to do this so far. “I want my city to be recognised on a global scale as well as every creative regardless of their craft.