Keanu Harker’s first album launch is a major success

From the start to the end of the show, Keanu Harker had the audience and fans captivated by his talent. He performed songs from his just released album, ’I Believe in me’. The title and album was inspired by fans and supporters. “This album is not only a reminder to me but to everyone by saying, thank you for believing in me. So I have no choice but to believe in myself,” Harker says.

“You’re going to be on a roller-coaster of emotions,” Harker says. And boy, it was a ride to remember. Harker’s fans and supporters went through moments of tears and moments of pure joy. One of the songs Harker performed was, She wears my ring, in remembrance of his late grandfather. “This was my grandfather’s favourite song, and it became one of mine,’’ says Harker. He was in tears while performing this song, and so was the audience. He captured the audience with his amazing voice and talent of playing multiple instruments.

It was a first for Harker: to perform while playing the piano in front of a crowd. The song is called Loved ones, “This is my song to you all,” he added. And, of course, he had the audience in tears. His album is a living testimony of his remarkable talents. He was able to take the audience on a journey of various music genres, including R&B, soul, rock, reggae, and fusion pop. Harker stated that he drew inspiration from South African singer and songwriter Theuns Jordaan, who sadly passed away recently.

“Uncle Theuns, thank you for your music,” says Harker. As a tribute to him, Harker performed Soos bloed, originally sung by Jordaan. One of Harker’s favourite songs is Stand together, which he also performed. “I wrote this song in 2020 – it was a crazy time in South Africa with a lot of heartaches and senseless crime plaguing our country. I’m still hopeful that one day we will stand together and unite as one,” says Harker. Keanu Harker ’I Believe in me’ album cover Furthermore, Keanu shares that he was excited about his first album launch under inspired artist management, produced by Uys Visser, recorded at UV Productions and mastered by TL mastering.