Just two weeks ago Kelly Khumalo took to Twitter to address the naysayers, making it clear that she is not scared of "bullies". Now some EFF members are gunning for her.



On Wednesday, EFF members called out Khumalo following the recent interview on SABC 3’s "Trending SA," calling the singer an "ungrateful bastard".

The star is also and accused of "spreading lies" about the party.





A Twitter user, who goes by the name Xabiso Mtwana tweeted: "We invited @KellyKhumaloZA to perform at one of our rallies in KZN and this is how she thank us. She go around spreading lies about the @EFFSouthAfrica. I want to warn her, she must not start something she won't finish. Ungrateful bastard".

Another EFF member, Vusi Khoza, commented: But @KellyKhumaloZA why are you telling lies? I was on the stage right behind you all the time. You never spoke with no DJ. You played your set, Fighters sang along. You finished your set, event thanked them and said bye. The clapped & whistled. Why are you lieing?(sic)"

Then former of police Fikile Mbalula also added his comment, encouraging EFF members to take on Kelly.





He wrote: "But uyani jwayela fighter take her on."

To which the EFF commander in Chief, Julius Malema, responded: "Too much, sis".

This comes after the "Asine" hitmaker told the TSA presenters that she was not "pushed off stage".





"You can say whatever you want to say to me but there’s that energy that says we’re all about war, and you feel it with those people, I felt that and I was like ‘this is not my place’, I kept saying to my DJ 'this is not my place'," she explained.

She continued: Did you have a video that shows people chanting and saying all those things?



