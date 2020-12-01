Kelly Khumalo slams Crown Gospel Awards: ‘Call me a sore loser’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kelly Khumalo is not happy with the outcome of the Crown Gospel Awards. On Monday, the Afro-pop and gospel singer took to social media to express her discontent with the event organisers and judges of the annual Crown Gospel Awards. She also demanded to know if her fans had voted for her. Khumalo asked: “Bomakhelwane nivotile noma? (Beloveds, did you vote for me?) #Esphambanweni⛪️" In a video clip posted on her Instagram page, the star is heard questioning why fellow gospel star Canaan Nyathi won instead of her.

Nyathi was crowned the winner of the Best Gospel Song Award for his single “Baba Ziveze,” much to Khumalo’s dismay.

The competition was stiff as Nyathi was up against Tshwane Gospel Choir for “Imvuselelo,” Vusi Nova and Dumi Mkokstad with their hit single “ Yibanathi” and, of course, Khumalo, featuring gospel sensation Hlengiwe Mhlaba, for “Esiphambanweni”

“I know...I’m going to come across as a sore loser and, at this point in time, I actually don’t care. Can someone please balance me 'Esiphambanweni’ versus 'Baba Ziveze."

"Let the followers speak, let the chat, the airplay, the Youtube views, speak.

“Kugangwa ngathi bazalwane. Sibalekele kuphi uma singabalekeli enkozweni ngoba enkozweni si expect-a iqiniso lodwa, (They are decieving us fellow Christians. Where shall we go if we can't even turn to church because that's where we expect the truth).“

Watch the video below:

Fans echoed Khumalo’s sentiments with many saying they are equally shocked that Nyathi won over her.

Below are some fans reactions: “Hayi we were all surprised it doesn't make sense...🙄😂😂,” wrote Sethu Booi on Instagram.

“I was so angry lies lies amanga (lies)...thina we know the truth .. we love you and Appreciate you ❤️❤️❤️,” added Mbali Vanda.

“Brown envelopes were involved. We voted phela," tweeted Kat Tshabalala.

Brown envelopes were involved 💀. We voted phela. https://t.co/m77Qg38Z4W — Kat💨 (@katTshabalala1) November 30, 2020

“Baba Ziveze is a beautiful song but truth be told it can't be compared to Esiphambanweni. Those awards must just be cancelled. We've been complaining for years now,” wrote Namudi Makola.

Baba ziveze is a beautiful song. But truth be told it can't be compared to esiphambanweni. Those awards must just be cancelled. We've been complaining for years now — Namudi Makola (@NamudiMakola) November 30, 2020

“I've been meaning to address this from yesterday but I haven't had the time... And I thought you were ok with it...awards don't validate success. Cheers to you my warrior #Empini,” added another fan.

You know kelly mntase I've been meaning to address this from yesterday but i haven't had the time.. And i thought you wer ok with it, 🤣 kudlaliwe ngathi impela but anyways awards don't validate success. Cheers to you my warrior #Empini sofela khona, drop🎤@KellyKhumaloZA — hzmctavish (@hzmctavish) November 30, 2020

The winners for the 13th annual Crown Gospel Music Awards were announced on Sunday on SABC2, at 8.30 pm.

See below the full list of winners:

Best Gospel Song

“Baba Ziveze” – Canaan Nyathi

Best Newcomer

Bucy Radebe

Best Gospel Produced Album

“Women In Praise Vol. 5” – Neyi Zimu

Best of Africa Gospel

“Heal Our Land” – Heal Africa

Best Gospel Jazz Song

“Agape Love” – A2J Family

Best Male Gospel Artist

Sbu Banda

Best Gospel Group

Tshwane Gospel Choir

Best Female Gospel Artist

Puleng March

Best Gospel Classic of All Time

“Kwanqab Umusa” – Thinah Zungu

Best Collaboration Gospel Song

“Heal Our Land” – Artist United

Best Worship Song

“Abundance of Rain“ – NCF Music

Best Rap Gospel Rap (Solo/Group)

“Rock of All Ages Master“ – Zinzi Kahnish

Best Gospel DVD

“Glory In His Presence“ – Benjamin Dube

Best Gospel Artist

Dumi Mkokstad

Best Gospel Song

“Baba Ziveze“ – Canaan Nyathi

Best Gospel TV Show

“Sunday Spirit“ – Moja Love