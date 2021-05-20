Kelly Khumalo takes aim at the SAMAs, following nominees list

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo has hit back at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The “Life with Kelly Khumalo“ star has called on the SAMAs to remove her from the nominees list, which was announced on Tuesday night.

With the release of the 27th annual SAMAs nominees list, many South Africans took to social media following the release.

However, not everyone is happy with their nominations. After the announcements, Kelly took to Twitter to ask the awards show to remove her name.

The “Empini“ hitmaker has been nominated in the Best Afro Pop Album category alongside Vusi Nova, Simmy, Azania and Manu Worldstar.

“Dear @TheSAMAs, I humbly ask that you remove my work out of what ever category you might have nominated me for.

“As much as I respect what you do, I also ask that you respect my hard work and effort,” wrote Kelly.

Dear @TheSAMAs I humbly ask that you remove my work out of what ever category you might have nominated me for. As much as I respect what you do, I also ask that you respect my hard work and effort. #TheVoiceOfAfrica 🐆 cc @UMGSA 🙏🏽 — The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) May 19, 2021

Though Kelly didn’t give a clear reason as to why she wanted to repeal the nomination, the star responded to a fan saying the SAMAs insulted her hard work.

“How dare they insult my hard work like that!” said Kelly.

How dare they insult my hard work like that! https://t.co/nxPmykfZ05 — The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) May 19, 2021

Amapiano star Kabza De Small walked away with the most nominations.

His album “I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust” proved to be prophetic as he walked away with nods in the album of the year, male artist of the year and best amapiano album categories.

“Once Upon A Time in Lockdown”, his collaboration with DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) also secured nods in duo/group of the year, album of the year and best amapiano album, bringing his tally to six nominations.

Hot on the heels of Kabza De Small is Sun-El Musician.

He proved his versatility with three projects earning him five nods in male artist of the year, best dance for his album “To the World and Beyond” and best live audiovisual of the year for “A Journey To The World And Beyond”.

He also scored a best produced album of the year for “Tugela Fairy: Made of Stars” by Simmy and remix of the year.

Gospel star Bucy Radebe took home four nominations for female artist of the year, newcomer of the year, best traditional faith music album and best live audiovisual recording of the year for “Spiritual Encounter”.