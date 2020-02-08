Actor, producer and singer, Khanyi Mbau's brand new racy music video is the talk of the town. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Mbau dropped her song and video, titled Ubusuku Bonke, which translates to "All night".

In the love song that was directed by Dale Fortune, Mbau is mostly seen wearing beautifully designed lingerie, fishnet stockings, driving a fancy fast car. She is accompanied by a man in the passenger seat - who then leans over to sexually satisfy her.

On Friday the song was released for download on all major music services including Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music and comes with an explicit warning.

Mbau also shared the lyrics on her Instagram page: