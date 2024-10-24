Independent Online
Khuli Chana and Maglera Doe Boy lead the epic Maftown Heights line-up

Khuli Chana and Maglera Doe Boy have curated a star-studded line up for the highly anticipated return of Maftown Heights. Picture: Instagram

Published Oct 24, 2024

Share

Maftown Heights finally unveils a star-studded line-up for its anticipated return following the announcement of the festival’s date.

This highly anticipated line-up includes three subcategories: “The Motswako Republic,” curated by legendary hip-hop artist Khuli Chana, as he takes fans down memory lane.

Fans can expect nostalgic performances from artists such as Tuks, Fifi Cooper, Cassper Nyovest, Hash One, Mo Molemi, and Morafe, to name just a few.

“This is just the beginning. We have added a new flavour of Nutswako, curated by @magleradoeboy,” he wrote on his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Maglera Doe Boy showcases the best of new-school local hip-hop with “The Nutswako Nation,” lineup featuring himself, Boity, Roiii, Priddy Ugly, Marcus Harvey, Stino le Thwenny, and 25K, to name a few.

Lastly, the “Friends of Motswako” line-up will feature the likes of Blxckie, A-Reece, Usimamane, Qwellers, K.O, Emtee, Nadia Nakai and many more, setting the stage on fire with their energetic performances.

This year’s event will bring together iconic acts that defined the genre of “Motswako,” as well as those who continue to make it shine with “Nutswako” to this day. Fans are thrilled by the fully loaded line-up, eager to celebrate the rich legacy of Motswako music and hip-hop culture.

@LadyKuda commented: “Listen, I get to see Jay Jody, Stino le Thwenny, Priddy Ugly, Khuli Chana, Blaklez, Sjava, Yanga Chief & Maglera Doe Boy in one night? @MaftownHeights, you’ll forever be famous in my eyes.”

Meanwhile, @MukudzeiMlamo commented: “What a line-up.”

Maftown Heights is set to take place on November 29 at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg.

