Khuli Chana cements his legacy with the opening of Khuli Chana Studios

Khuli Chana is one of the most evergreen male artists we've seen in South Africa. Since establishing himself as an A-list superstar with the release of his chart-topping single “Tswa Daar” in 2012, Khuli has reinvented himself again and again and remained a mainstay on the local entertainment scene. In his latest boss move, the “MotswakoOriginator” album maker took to his social media platforms to announce the launch of Khuli Chana Studios.

“Follow @chana_studios for more information. #KhuliChanaStudios,” he tweeted, along with a picture of himself standing in front of a reception desk at the studio offices. Follow @chana_studios for more information.#KhuliChanaStudios pic.twitter.com/8fS1D9NUwP — KhuliYano (@KhuliChana) July 26, 2022 Fans and industry friends such as Ms Cosmo, Robot Boii and Richard Mahogany took to social media to shower the legend with his due praise. “The beginning of a new era of content creation the @KhuliChana studios,” shared the new Twitter handle for the platform.

The beginning of a new era of content creation the @KhuliChana studios pic.twitter.com/xDAaDSapsS — Khuli Chana Studios (@chana_studios) July 25, 2022 While most of the country’s premier hip hop talents have faded off the scene during the years, Khuli has continued to elevate his brand and find new ways to stay in the game. He continues to perform across the country week in and week out and plays at some of the biggest stages across South Africa. Earlier this month, he was front and centre at Manifest Circle, which was the Jägermeister marquee at the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

“A BIG THANK YOU!! to the Meisters of the #ManifestCircle who wore their power like a crown and embraced their light while igniting the @jagermeistersa Manifest Circle Marquee at the @HWBDurbanJuly. S/O to the @chana_studios team Yithi Media, @abiotmledwaba Tirzah.” His latest single, “Take Care” featuring Manu WorldStar and Profound, has also been a hit on local radio and has topped charts on stations like Kaya 959. “Obsessed!! 😭😭 Thank you for this sweet banger grootman. Reinvent and stay evergreen👏🏽@KhuliYano,” tweeted @Mosa_Mashifane.

