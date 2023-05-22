Kid X gets over his ‘camera-shy’ insecurities to present ‘The Hanger’

South African award-winning hip hop artist Kid X, real name Bonginkosi Mahlangu, has been revealed as the host of a new show called “The Hanger”, which is coming to Trace Urban. Kid X’s TV presenting journey is a story of manifestation.

He told IOL Entertainment that about six or seven years ago he had a conversation with the late TV producer and presenter Akhumzi Jezile about his a desire to try presenting at some point of his life. “He is someone who wasn’t privy to all my insecurities, he is just someone who saw me as someone who wanted to do something. And he believed that if you want to do something, you can totally do it, if you apply yourself.” Now, years later, the “camera shy” rapper is taking up the mic as the host of “The Hanger”, something he says “came out of nowhere”, especially since he never recorded a screen test of him presenting.

The podcast-style show celebrates artistry and the work that goes on behind the scenes of some of Mzansi’s favourite artists. The 13-episode series is bursting with talent from rising stars in the amapiano scene, DJs, hip hop and Afrosoul. “I think the production took a risk on me and I think it’s paying off. I’m one of those people who are eager to learn and who are coming into the space with a lot of hunger and wanting to use the platform to not only do things in my way, but to also just amplify my expression.

“So that when I do come back to my music, I am expressing myself on a higher level.” The rapper is enjoying the “challenge” and can’t wait for viewers to see the show. Of course, he is aware of some of the criticism that he may face. When rappers try to step out of the box and try their hand at presenting there are a few naysayers.

Hard to forget all the online comments that were directed at fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest when he helmed season two of the award-winning “The Braai Show” on SABC. “I think we have evolved from that thinking of expecting rappers to strictly rap and nothing else. “I think the audience has kind of warmed up to the idea that more than just rappers, we are actually people who are in the space to entertain and to express ourselves through different avenues.

“I’m nervous for people to see the journey, because I think it’s a journey we all go through when we are learning something new.” Not only has Kid X stepped into presenting but he has also been inspired to start his own YouTube channel, “The Wholesome Institute”, after taking up a challenge DJ Sbu set for himself to post a YouTube video every day for a year. The journey hasn’t been all that easy, and he confesses that by day two he was already second-guessing his decision.

“I feel like people judge rappers really harshly, so I began to think that it’s not really a good idea for me, as a rapper, to be putting out content, every single day like that. “But then I had to get a grip on myself and realise that, you know so many times before I have taken the path less travelled and put on my big boy pants and stick it out.” The journey has allowed the rapper to practise being in front of the camera and express a lot of his ideologies that he uses to converse with his inner circles.

Kid X last dropped a full project in 2021, “Father of Zen”, and has assured that he has been working on new music but took some time off to up-skill himself, studying music, the business and the production aspect of it. “I always felt like I don’t have the type of grip that I would like to have, with regards to knowledge and the inner workings of the industry. So that’s the reason that motivated me to go back to school.” The rapper is set to finish his course in June this year and says that the music he will put out will reflect all that he has learnt, allowing him to level up his career.

Musicians are always working, making music, and Kid X reveals that he has a project in the works that is about 80% complete. The rapper has big plans for the project, as he would ideally like for it to be a soundtrack for either a series or movie. “In an ideal world, this would be a project that would be the soundtrack for the latest ‘Yizo Yizo’,” he teased.