King Monada surprises fans with new album release

South African musician King Monada dropped a surprise album on Friday, November 1 and fans are impressed. In a true musical culture, an artist would do a build-up before dropping an album so that by the time it is released, there are thousands of people waiting to purchase it.

However, this was not the case for the Limpopo artist. Instead, he had been showing off his new car when he released his new album. Music lovers were impressed with how much faith he has in his fans supporting him no matter what. Limpopo-born music sensation King Monada dropped a surprise album. Picture: Instagram. “King Monada just woke up and decided to drop an album. No promo, no nothing. I know who my king is,” said @khuliso_Neels.

Another fan @itistshego, said: “No album rollout, no promo, just straight on leaning on being the goat. Ladies and gentlemen, King Monada has dropped.” Titled “I Know What I’m Doing”, Monada’s new project features upcoming Limpopo artists including Tribby Wadi Bhoza, who is currently trending on TikTok, along with Karishma The Vocalist. Monada's album release a month before December signifies the official start of the festive season. He gave people a project to jam to the whole of December until they cross over to the following year.