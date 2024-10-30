K.O and AKA’s new song ‘King Size’ a tribute to Mzansi hip-hop culture

KO's latest release, “King Size,” featuring the incomparable late AKA, is a powerful and emotional tribute to their fans. The lyrics of “King Size” explore themes of hip-hop culture, the legacy of both artists, and how they both remained unshaken in their unique sound.

“Welele, Nkabi yami” is how the late rapper AKA opens his verse in isiZulu, flowing on the beat as he reflects on staying true to his and K.O’s sound without compromising their artistry, despite the ever-changing landscape of local hip-hop and the amapiano influence. AKA emphasises this by referencing his hit song “Lemons (Lemonade)” and K.O’s 2022 summer banger, “Sete,” which were released about a month apart, at a time when amapiano was dominating the local music scene, leading many hip-hop artists to adopt its signature log drum rhythms. “Grab a plate while it’s hot, or Piano finish your dinner, Thank God for Sete and Lemons, we had to stick to our guns,” is one of the line from AKA’s verse on “King Size.”

The release of this song follows K.O’s announcement last Friday that he would be dropping a track featuring the late AKA. @MrCashtime explains the new song titled King Size together with the late @akaworldwide he released midnight at the exclusive viewing.



Read more:@dailysunsa @dailysunsa #AKA #K.O #KingSize pic.twitter.com/maggSTcAvB — Sibongumenzi Sibiya (@Iam_sbonga) October 30, 2024 In a video clip taken during an exclusive listening session, the “Sete” hitmaker shared that they had planned to do a joint project and that “King Size” was intended as a prelude to it.

He added that just two days after they discussed it, AKA died after being shot dead in Durban in February 2023. On a lighter note, both artists' fans are thrilled about the track and excited by hearing a fresh verse from their beloved AKA. X user @Sabsda1 commented: “Almost cried listening to this last night. Today, it felt like my first time hearing ‘God’s Will’… that Tony Yayo/Joe Thomas sample flip? 10/10 for me, the Maradona/Messi way (see what I did there).”