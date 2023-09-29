K.O and Daliwonga team up for new summer anthem ‘Thatha’

K.O looks set for yet another big summer after the release of his new single ‘Thatha’. The new hip hop single features amapiano star Daliwonga. The song sees the multi award-winning rapper continue the love story he started with last year’s record-breaking hit single ‘Sete’.

“Was never an easy journey yet here we are, blessed and highly grateful to be of service to the culture,” K.O shared on Friday morning on Instagram. “Produced by my brothers Surprise, Less Beats and myself #Thatha feat. @daliwonga_sa is out now!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.O (@mrcashtime) ‘Thatha’ also sees the veteran emcee rapping about his extravagant lifestyle and lavish spending sprees abroad. His verses speak to a longtime hustler who’s finally seeing their breakthrough and making millions of dollars.

“My life’s perfect,” he raps. “Yeah cos I’m working, I’m back in my Burkin… I’m trying to enjoy the fruits of my labour. Rich flex awu rich flex.” The lyrics encapsulate the essence of a man who finally wants to celebrate the fruits of his labour with his longtime lover who remained patient through the hardships of his journey. “‘Thatha’ is basically all about receiving,” K.O shared.