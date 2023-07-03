K.O celebrates ‘SR3’ going platinum: ‘Thank you to all the contributors and all my supporters’

Following his appearance at the BET Awards, where he was nominated for Best International Act, K.O has announced that his album “SR3” has been certified platinum. “SR3”, which is the most recent release of the Skhanda Republic trilogy, was released last September.

The “Sete” hitmaker made the announcement of the new certification on Twitter and Instagram. “Before flying out to the BET's I was informed my 4th solo album Skhanda Republic 3 is officially PLATINUM 💿 ,” he posted. “A hip hop album going platinum in this climate off no stunts no gimmicks - just music. Thank you to all the contributors and all my supporters #SR3.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.O (@mrcashtime) The album’s success has been propelled by the album’s lead single “Sete”, which has to date garnered a staggering 81m worldwide streams and earned several other accomplishments, including most notably reaching number 1 on Radio Monitor for 19 consecutive weeks, which is a record.

The song was recently amplified with a new remix, featuring continental stars Diamond Platnumz and Oxlade, as well as local amapiano star Young Stunna. Shortly afterwards, K.O started promoting a new single titled “Rockabye” featuring another amapiano sensation, TOSS. The song has been charting on radio for the past few weeks. Fans have been showing love to the rapper on Twitter. “@MrCashtime you probably won't read/see this comment but your song 'The Light' really got me out of some dark days in my life. Thank you for that 🤝🏾,” Tweeted @lumkomntambo.

@MrCashtime you probably won't read/see this comment but your song 'The Light' really got me out of some dark days in my life. Thank you for that 🤝🏾 — Lumko (@LumkoMntambo) June 30, 2023 @the_realone17 added, “Congratulations and big up to the Citizens once again.❤️🙏🐐😭🔥😅I hope more joints will be pushed to get more. 💽💽 This album is well cooked.”