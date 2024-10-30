K.O pays tribute to AKA in new single 'King Size', featuring the late rapper

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ musical legacy continues with his posthumous feature on K.O’s new single, “King Size”. The hip hop track is also seen as a way to pay tribute to the iconic rapper who was shot and killed in Durban in February last year.

“‘King Size’ is more than just a collaboration, it is a tribute to AKA’s life and legacy, keeping his voice alive for fans,” a statement read. “Known as trailblazers in the South African hip hop scene, K.O and AKA have consistently dominated the genre, both acclaimed for their artistry and influence that have reshaped the local music scene.” It added that this special collaboration showcases their shared mastery and respect within the hip hop industry and that their individual flair resonates through the song.

Meanwhile, K.O is thrilled about the track, which is part of his upcoming album, “I Think You Spoke Too Soon”. "This release is like the last dance,” he said in the release. “If you've followed our journey, you know the competitive spirit that existed between us. This is a record I've held on to and now feels like the perfect time to release it as a farewell to a genius, a giant, a king and someone who inspired me both as an artist and a fan."

AKA and the “Let Me Cook” hitmaker have previously worked together on hits like “Run Jozi (Godly)” as well as “God's Will”, which features DJ Vigilante. Meanwhile, Nadia Nakai, who was dating AKA at the time of his passing, also released two new singles earlier this month which will form part of her upcoming tribute album “Braggacy” to the late rapper. And while he doesn't feature on them, the songs are a way to honour him.

The songs include “Missing You”, which features Shekhinah and is produced by the Grammy Award-winning Zakes Bantwini. The other song, “M.E.G.A” (Make Everything Godly Again) features Cindii Masina and was produced by Osaze Za. She also dropped “Never Leave” in February, two days before AKA’s 36th birthday.