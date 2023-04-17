K.O protégé Loki announces upcoming single, ‘Tough Love’

Award-winning rapper Loki has announced the upcoming release of his latest single, “Tough Love”. The Skhandaworld rapper shared on his Twitter and Instagram platforms that the single will drop on April 19. The new single will be Loki’s first since last year’s remix of his hit single, “Shoda Ngami”, which featured Blxckie and Sir Trill.

“Sleepless nights, prayers on prayers, setbacks, tears, joy, loses and uncertainty are just a few things that got me here,” he shared. He added: “I'm what a mothers prayers look like. #toughlove is my best work to date. 19/04 I blossom again.” On Instagram, the “Shoda Ngami” hitmaker shared an image of the artwork, which sees him wearing a suit with flowers all around him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loki (@lokitunez) Loki was the first signed to rapper K.O’s record label, Skhandaworld, which launched in 2020 with the single “Killa Combo”, and is seen as his protége. Shortly after signing Loki, the label went on to also sign Roiii, Ma-E, Just Bheki and DJ Mr X over the next year. In 2021, the label released “Welcome To The Planet”, which featured AKA, Nadia Nakai, Tshego, Cassper Nyovest, Blxckie and Focalistic. The project won Mixtape of the Year at the 2022 South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHAs).