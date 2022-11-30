K.O set to premiere new video for ‘SR3’ single, ‘Moshito’

K.O is well-known for his comebacks. Since his career launched nearly two decades ago as a member of the iconic Teargas, the 42-year-old has successfully reinvented himself time and time again over the years. His two most recent comebacks have been his most impressive. First it was “Supa Dupa”, the hit single which dropped in 2019 after K.O seemed to be down and out for a few years.

Story continues below Advertisement

Recently, after a period of musical productivity that wasn’t really doing anything special, the self-proclaimed Skhanda God pulled off his most dazzling comeback trick when he released “Sete”, the lead single from his third solo album, “SR3”. And we all know how that’s going. The latest in a growing list of achievements in the song’s record-breaking year came on Friday when it became the first song to stay at the top of the SA Radio Monitor airplay chart for 12 consecutive weeks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.O (@mrcashtime) Now, with the wind in his sails, the “Caracara” hitmaker is set to introduce “Moshito” as his latest single from “SR3”. Since that album’s release in September, “Moshito” has been one of K.O’s most popular songs on the album.

So it comes as no surprise that he’s now set to drop a new music video for the record on Wednesday. With “Moshito’s” lyrics asserting K.O’s belief that he’s king of the hill in SA hip hop, it’s an appropriate release at this point in time. K.O made the announcement on his social media on Tuesday morning. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.O (@mrcashtime) Like “Sete”, “Moshito” was directed by South African director Ted Magerman and edited by South African-Ugandan filmmaker Kuda Jemba, who recently directed the third season of Kelly Khumalo’s “Life With Kelly Khumalo” reality show.