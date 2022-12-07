Konke caps off stellar breakthrough year with double-platinum plaque for ‘Kancane’

Konke has arguably been the top local breakthrough artist of the year. Since bursting onto the music scene with his debut single “Kancane” alongside Musa Keys, the Durbanite has become one of the top amapiano vocalists around. Just six months on since it’s release, “Kancane” has now been certified double platinum in South Africa for sales in excess of 40 000 equivalent unit sales (or 4.8 million streams).

“Konke & @musakeys #Kancane hit single has officially hit double platinum. Photographed by @artvillain_,” shared the entertainment blog Culture Collector. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CultureCollecter (@culturecollecter) In a recent interview with IOL Entertainment, Konke explained how his rollercoaster ride started in March when Keys came across a video he’d posted of himself singing on Instagram. Impressed by what he saw, Keys commented on the post before sending him a Direct Message (DM) requesting that the two work together. “I knew I had to reply or react very, very fast, so I sent my contact details as he requested,” he explained during our interview.

“Same time, he gave me a call and he said he wants me in Jozi so we can record something. We did that and within two days ‘Kancane’ was born. It was the brightest new beginning. Things just started moving and changing.” Since then, they’ve not only released “Kancane”, they’ve also put out another single titled “M’nike”, which is currently doing well across local charts. Last week the video hit 1 million views on YouTube after just one month. “Dance Your Way Through The Day With M'nike By @konke_official & @MusaKeyss”

