Kwesta, Emtee, Kabza De Small gear up for ultimate 'Lockdown House Party'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The “Lockdown House Party” is back by popular demand. Channel O has decided to extend the ""Lockdown House Party" with Kabza De Small, Culoe De Song, Sculptured Music behinds the decks. The show will also feature a special guest performances by Kwesta and Emtee. It kicks off this Friday, June 5, and continues to Saturday, June 6. The past few weeks saw pH and Shimza join forces with Channel O to help chase away the lockdown blues away as co-hosts of the show.

Other artists previously featured, include Mzansi heavyweights like DJ Maphorisa, Black Motion, DJ Zinhle, MFR Souls, Earful Soul, Ms Cosmo, DJ Fresh, DJ Tira and Mo Flava among others.

So get your dancing shoes, face beat and bubbles, and get ready for the ultimate virtual party from the comfort of own living room, to get a treat from pre-recorded sets from some of your favourite South African DJs.

Channel O (DStv Channel 320) will be presenting the Lockdown House Party this Friday and Saturday night from 6pm until midnight.

Taking to social media Shimza shared the exciting news. He said: "We made a plan and we are BACK! Bigger and better! #LockdownHouseParty is back tomorrow and Saturday."

Ke kopa RETWEET 😊🙏🏾❤️ We made a plan and we are BACK! Bigger and better! #LockdownHouseParty is back tomorrow and Saturday 🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/vJaOGIrKxG — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) June 4, 2020

Below are some of fans' reactions on Twitter.

Channel O Lockdown house party tomorrow ZA I’ll plug my keyboard coz I’m the birthday boy 🎹 pic.twitter.com/1EbU0nhGfj — Chymamusique (@Chymamusique) June 4, 2020

Aaaaaauuuuuhhhh I can't wait 💃💃💃 — Thato Malau (@ThatoMalau) June 4, 2020