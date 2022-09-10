Kyle September finally drops his debut album ‘Daydream’

Since his debut single “Sweetness” rocked local airwaves last year, anticipation has been building for singer-songwriter Kyle September’s debut album. The wait is over now as his debut, titled “Daydream”, has just dropped.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new album is a collection of vibey and feel-good pop music that’s consistent with the sound and style September has become known for. According to September the idea behind the album, as with his music, is to allow audiences to escape the troubles of their daily lives. “Daydream” is a metaphor for the idea of escapism that is promoted throughout the album, he explains. “It is also a concept album that tells a story about a relationship, from the initial meeting to the obstacles and challenges the couple face as time progresses.

“It explores the wonders and dangers of escaping into each other,” he says. The album took roughly two years to record due to the pandemic, he shared. Boasting 10 original songs all written by September, the talented singer and part-time sports coach says choosing his favourite song is a mission. “Honestly, I am very attached to all of my songs but if I had to choose my favourites are the most recent ones I wrote like ‘Little Things’, ‘All the Love’ and ‘Testing 1,2’. I am very proud that I was able to produce these songs out of the darkness of lockdown,” he says.

Story continues below Advertisement

With over a decade working in the music industry, September has taken his time to learn the ropes and figure himself out. His career highlights thus far include performing at Afriski, opening for Francois van Coke at the Misty Waters Festival, and co-hosting an online show with Graeme Watkins during lockdown. “As previously mentioned, I want my songs to make people forget about their worries.

Story continues below Advertisement