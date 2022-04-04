Lady Du cuts ties with her management team following allegations of exploitation

Queen of Amapiano Lady Du announced that she was finally “finally free” after terminating her contract with her management team and is ready to release more music. On Sunday, Lady Du’s legal team confirmed that the star had cut all ties with her management team, Managed X Thabiso (Pty) Ltd.

“After a prolonged deterioration of the relationship with her management team, Duduzile Ngwenya (professionally known as Lady Du), has terminated her mandate with Managed X Thabiso (Pty) Ltd,” her legal team said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) This comes after Lady Du took legal action against her management team who were allegedly exploiting her. In February, the amapiano star took to social media, revealing that she was fed up with her management’s abusive and manipulative behaviour.

In a series of tweets, Lady Du revealed how her management was sabotaging her career. “Guys, I’m going through it, I tell you. I curse the day I signed my management contract,” says Lady Du. She told her fans that her management team was doing her great injustice. Instead of finding and booking her gigs and promoting her work, they had been blocking her by telling promoters she was not available.

Meanwhile, she was sitting home waiting for bookings. “My manager is telling people I’m unavailable for bookings. He says he doesn’t work on weekends, and (he) doesn’t pay me on time. “Mind you, I don’t work for him, he gets paid off my bookings!!! Has started taking cash from promoters. I’m in hell guys. I’ve been crying every day nje.”

Following the social media outburst, the singer took legal action against her former management, which resulted in her termination of the contract. The star, who is currently on a UK tour with Sabelo Zuma aka Zuma Amapian and Boohle, expressed her gratitude to her legal team, fans and friends who supported her during the court battle. “I'd like to thank every person that supported me throughout everything. I would like to thank my lawyers for helping me out.

“I'm finally free. I'm so happy and now I'm going to release every week until you guys tell me to stop,” she said. “I'm in a good place emotionally, mentally … I'm so proud of the fact that I've always had the energy to fight for myself. I'm so grateful for everyone's support and the encouraging messages that you have sent me.” Lady Du went on to say she was overwhelmed by the reception she received from international audiences.