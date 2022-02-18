Lady Du exposes abusive management and exploitation

The queen of amapiono, Lady Du, says she’s fed up with her management’s abusive and manipulative behaviour. Taking to her Twitter page on Friday, the “Dakiwe” hitmaker dropped a bombshell when she laid bare all her management woes.

In a series of tweets, Lady Du revealed how her management team is sabotaging her career. “Guys, I’m going through it, I tell you. I curse the day I signed my management contract,” says Lady Du. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) She told her fans that her management team was doing her great injustice. Instead of finding and booking her gigs and promoting her work, they have been blocking her by telling promoters that she was not available.

Meanwhile, she was sitting home waiting for bookings. “My manager is telling people I’m unavailable for bookings. He says he doesn’t work on weekends, and doesn’t pay me on time. “Mind you, I don’t work for him, he gets paid off my bookings!!! Has started taking cash from promoters. I’m in hell guys. I’ve been crying every day nje.”

Has started taking cash from promoters I’m in hell guys I’ve been crying everyday nje — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) February 18, 2022 In another post, she wrote: “I’m actually crying reading all the DMs (Direct massages) and screenshots you are sending me of how much money I lost sitting at home 😭😭😭 I’m sooooo sorry 💔💔💔 😭😭😭 all the days y’all wanted me, I was available.” I’m actually crying reading all the dms and screenshots you are sending me of how much money I lost sitting at home 😭😭😭 I’m sooooo sorry 💔💔💔 😭😭😭 all the days y’all wanted me, I was available ❤️❤️❤️



Yho guys — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) February 18, 2022 Fans and fellow musicians rallied behind the star, with many encouraging her to fire the abusive manager. “I have no idea why do managers have this ’I made you’ mentality. They have this ’I’m your god’ tendency.

“It’s so annoying, and it has to come to a stop,” expressed Boohle in her Insta stories. “Angifuni njalo ngawe (I don’t want anyone messing with you,” commented Kelly Khumalo on Instagram. “I’m so sorry mama,” wrote including Kelly DBN Gogo.

“Come join my company...” tweeted celebrity publicist Jarred Doyle. “You need to find a new hard working manager who has your best interest at heart,” added Maloke Phala. Lady Du is currently signed with Emextee, which was founded by Thabiso Khati.