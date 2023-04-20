Lady Du praises Uncle Waffles after a stellar performance at Coachella

Lady Du has praised international sensation Uncle Waffles for her stellar performance at the Coachella festival, in America, this past weekend. Uncle Waffles made history as the first amapiano DJ to perform on one of the main stages at the claimed global music and arts festival.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, Lady Du shared a video of Uncle Waffles playing Myztro’s popular hit track “iParty Waya Waya”, featuring the queen of amapiano herself Lady Du, ShaunMusiQ, Ftears and the duo Mellow and Sleazy. Lady Du started by explaining to her followers what the song means. “I don’t think people know what this verse stands for!!!! It’s a message to all the people trying to pull each other down, those that are infected by jealousy 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 so sithi ngena esbedlele admit yourself because we are still going to succeed!” she wrote.

In her post, she continued hailing the 23-year-old superstar for continuously flying the Mzansi flag high. Penning a heart-warming tribute to Uncle Waffles, Lady Du shared: “ I remember sitting down with you for a conversation after you trended and said the sky is the limit. ‘’You’ve done nothing but chase it!!! I would like to take my hat off for you and congratulate you from the purest place of my heart!!!!

“You have made us proud. you are a true example of dreams come true and a key to a lot of doors! We are proud as South Africa and wish you more wealth, good health and a lot of protection!!! She thanked the star for “sharing” South African music on international stages. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) Uncle Waffles topped the trend list, this past weekend, as fans applauded her for her first world-class debut performance on Friday night and judging by the videos shared on social media, she was a hit with the Coachella audiences.

Despite experiencing some technical difficulties during her 9pm prime-time slot, she delivered the same authentic Uncle Waffles experience her fans know and love her for. On Saturday, Uncle Waffles was introduced as the surprise act on the Do-Labs stage to an unsuspecting audience. And she never disappoints, she continued to wow the crowds with her high-energy performance and unique dance moves. Uncle Waffles is on a winning streak, her latest project, “Asylum”, was certified gold in South Africa after just one week.

Taking to her social media account, the star thanked her fans for their support. “This post is a little late but we went Gold in a week!! with 1 million Shazams and entered the Global charts. Thank you, guys, for listening ❤️,” she shared. Meanwhile, Lady Du has, this week expressed her gratitude to DJ Maphorisa for giving her, her first big break in the music industry and his support throughout her career.