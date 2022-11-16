Lady Du returns from UK tour and is already back in studio

Amapiano vocalist Lady Du recently concluded her UK tour with performances in Leeds and Northampton. The tour was supported by her long-standing brand partnership with Bulldog Gin which allowed the “Woza” hitmaker to bring along two of her biggest fans following a competition run earlier this year.

“This for me is such a blessing congratulations Peggy and Simon Tshivhidzo for entering the bulldog campaign to win a trip to travel with me. It was actually their first international trip ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ This was sooooo overwhelming I can’t wait to share the content.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) Last year, Lady Du teamed up with the brand for the Begin Bold digital storytelling series, which features compelling short films that follow the impactful, bold beginnings of different protagonists. Lady Du was among those who shared their experiences of following their inner drive to break away from the routines they were in and begin a new and passionate venture that would go on to define them.

Lady Du’s film saw her muse about how she found her passion for music after her father taught her how to DJ at the age of 10. As her career began to take flight, Lady Du went on to earn a living at her father’s car workshop to fund recording her own music. “It doesn’t matter where you come from or what connections you have,” she said. “Find your light. It starts with you.” Lady Du also revealed that she’s been working on new music.

“I’ve been songwriting for a lot of artists. I’ve written for Boity, I’ve written for Mr JazziQ, I’ve written for Kamo Mphela. I’ve written for a lot of people. “I co-write as well. Before I even started singing amapiano, the reason I started singing amapiano – was because I was a songwriter. I’m busy with a few projects that I can’t mention.” She added that she’d like to open a music school.

