Ladysmith Black Mambazo suspends US tour due to coronavirus outbreak

Ladysmith Black Mambazo is coming back home in South Africa on Thursday, March 19 2020, due to their USA tour being suspended following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo were currently on their three months-US-tour which began in January 2020 which was scheduled to end on the March 23 2020. The legendary five-times-Grammy Award-winning group was still left with performances in Stoughton, Viroqua, Grayslake-Illinois, Chicago, Bloomington, Cincinnati-Ohio, Grand Rapids-Michigan, Buffalo-New York City and Viana-Virginia.

The group is set to land in Durban on Thursday, where upon arrival, they will go through the necessary coronavirus screening processes before being allowed to reunite with their families and or continue to participate in any South African public gatherings and or events.

The suspension of the group’s USA tour comes at the time when the group is having a string of events planned for the 2020 in celebration of their 60th anniversary. One of those events includes the 2nd annual Inanda Dam World Music Festival scheduled to take place at Inanda Dam on Sunday, March 22.

For now, this event is set to continue as planned until the group gets a different view from authorities about public gatherings in the country amid the Covid-19 outbreak.