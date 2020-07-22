Langa Mavuso opens up about heartbreak on his debut album

Langa Mavuso, but his real name is Nkosinathi Nhlakanipho Mavuso, was in high spirits when we chatted. And he has a good reason, too, having released his debut album, Langa. First, he told us about the story behind his stage name. “I grew up as Nathi, that’s what my family calls me. I grew up with my mother and stepdad, and I used my mom’s surname. As I grew older, I started having a connection with my biological dad, and we built a relationship. I wanted to honour them both in my work, Langa is my father’s surname, and Mavuso is my mother’s and that’s why I use that name, he said. Langa Mavuso. Picture: Supplied On the 11-track album, Mavuso shared his heartbreak. In the single titled “Love Lost”, he opened up about losing the love of his life in matric.

“When I say I got scars in my eyes, I’m talking about that feeling when I just found out that this person that I love is no more. I sat in my hostel room, and I stared out the window and watched the nightfall and the sunrise. I never slept. The song is about how much deeper I cared. The chorus recalls a beautiful memory shared when we first kissed. It’s about looking back at a time that was tough, and love that is no longer present. It’s remembering it with joy and with love," he explained.

Mavuso also talked about another heartbreak that he recently went through and, because of that, admitted that opening up to new love still makes him nervous.

“I’m not afraid of loving again, I’m afraid of the risk of losing love again. Unfortunately, to love again, you’ll have to accept the risk. To love openly and to love truly means that you’re accepting that this person might break my heart, they might leave me or die and that’s what I’m afraid of. I feel like I’m working through it as there’s still so much love left in my heart. I will always love, love, I will never give up on it, I just hate the pain when you lose it, and when you have to find yourself again,” he shared.

On the inspiration behind his music, Mavuso said he doesn’t make music for himself, but for the people.

“Sometimes when I’m performing, I feel like I go back to the moment of when I was writing that song, or to those experiences but not too often. I think most of the time I try to open myself to the realm of spirit that allows other people to receive the gift. The music only belongs to me while I’m creating it. Once I’ve released it, it’s no longer mine. I don’t even listen to my music because I want people to take it and make it their own,” he said.

Like most artists, he’s also been affected by the lock down, but because of online gigs and brand partnerships, Mavuso has been able to keep afloat.

“What’s been hard is that I’ve taken a huge financial knock from what I usually make in a month. That has meant I’ve had to prioritise things that are important and look at the things that can be downscaled. More than anything, I am still grateful that I’ve been given the time to focus on this album and give it my full attention,” he said.

"Langa", which was recorded between London, Joburg, and Cape Town releases on September 23 and will be available on all streaming platforms.