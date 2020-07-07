Lebo Sekgobela mourns the passing of her mother-in-law

Award-winning gospel singer Lebo Sekgobela is mourning the passing of her mother-in-law Busani Mirriam Sekgobela. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the gospel star shared the sad news, she said: “The Matriarch has fallen. Rest in peace my mother in love, Mrs Busane Mirriam Sekgobela.” The “Lion of Judah” star also penned a moving tribute to her “mother”, she wrote: "Losing a mother is the saddest feeling I have ever felt today.” She added: “Rest in the Lord Mrs Busane Mirriam Sekgobela, the grandmother to my children and the mother to the love of my life."

In another lengthy post, Sekgobela shared a popular church hymn, accompanied by the audio clip of her singing the rendition of the heart-wrenching song.

The song describes the pain of a grief-stricken individual. "My heart is heavy with sorrow," mentions the song.

🙏🕯💔



1. Ruri le nkapile pelo,

Lefatshe le letle lela;

Ke utlwa bohloko, ke sela meokho,

Ha ke ntse ke le hopola.



Dumelang, ke ya tsamaya,

Ke ya lefatsheng lela.

Jesu wa mpitsa, ontokisetsa

This comes just a few hours after Mzansi favourite celebrity Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung had announced the passing of his mother, thespian Mary Twala.

The 80-year-old legendary actress was passed away at Netcare’s Park Lane Hospital on Saturday.

In an interview with IOL Entertainment in March, Mhlongo-Motaung revealed his mother had had a heart attack, a week before the wedding, and the veteran actress hasn’t been well since.

"We got her out of the hospital that day...I said there was no way she was not going to be there. It was a blessing to have her there, some people put an empty chair to represent to their late parent (s) and for her to be alive, even if she was in an incubator, I would still want her there."

This past weekend has been tough for the South African entertainment industry following the passing of veteran Playwright Welcome Msomi, who passed on at the age of 76.

Gospel sensation Ntokozo Mbambo is also mourning the passing of her mother, Pastor Nonhle Mbambo, who passed on last Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote: “My bestie has gone on to be with the Lord & a piece of me left with her 💔 This makes no sense at all but through it, all we are leaning on the everlasting arms of God 🙏🏽 Thank you for all the messages of comfort during this time. Please continue to pray for us.”



