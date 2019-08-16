Lebo Sekgobela. Picture: Supplied

Gospel singer Lebo Sekgobela is among the top five Apple Music most streamed South African female artists. Leading the pack is Shekhinah, followed by Lady Zamar and Karen Zoid. Sekgobela burst into the spotlight after the release of her album, "Restored".

Sekgobela, however, started her singing career in her early teens. She released her debut album "Ke Ngwana Hao" in 2013, followed by "Ke Modimo" to "Ithemba Lami", "By His Grace", "Restored" and currently "Umusa".

Sekgobela said she was thrilled and honoured to be named among the top leading ladies.

“It’s purely the grace of God. There’s nothing that touches one’s heart, when you see things that we only dream of, happen to you. It also an evidence that hard work yields success.”

She expressed her gratitude to the millions of fans around the world who downloaded her music.

“I’m so grateful by the grace of God that has carried this generation and the coming generation through the technology of streaming and be able to share my music with millions of people anywhere around the world,” she said.

She recently released a new album, "Hymns and Worship".

"It's an album of hymns only. It's literally the first time in my life I have an album that does not include any other songs but hymns, it's amazing. It's a healing album that will touch many lives.

Hymns and Worships is currently available on all digital platforms and music stores.

The gospel star spent Women's Day at a conference in Ghana, and will embark on national tour for her new album.

Check out the dates and venues on her social media pages.

Apple Music has also released a list of the top 10 South African female artists across its streaming service.

They are:

1. Shekhinah

2. Lady Zamar

3. Karen Zoid

4. Lebo Sekgobela

5. Simmy

6. Karlien van Jaarsveld

7. Zonke Dikana

8. Amanda Black

9. Juanita du Plessis

10. Ntokozo Mbambo



