Lerato Kganyago and K.O return to the stage at sold-out Soirée Lovers' Edition

Award-winning rapper K.O had all the lovers in full on duet mode as they sang and danced to his ‘Gangsta Love’ among other hits at The Soirée by Stella Artois ‘Lovers Edition’, which was hosted at the Toadbury Hall Country Hotel near Lanseria on Sunday. The sold-out affair which was filled wIth music for lovers, artisan cuisine, an art exhibition and a star-studded music line-up featuring some of Mzansi’s top artists, witnessed the former Teargas rapper make his comeback performance after a long break.

K.O, whose given name is Ntokozo Mdluli, performed a set that celebrated his discography, from Teargas, Skhanda World and his classics like ‘Gangsta Love’, which had all the lovers in full on duet mode. K.O performing at The Soirée by Stella Artois ‘Lovers Edition’, which was hosted at the Toadbury Hall Country Hotel near Lanseria. Picture: Supplied Lerato Kganyago was in her best spirits spinning the decks at the Valentine’s Day instalment of the popular lifestyle and music event. The Metro FM radio presenter recently shared that February hurt her, after experiencing a miscarriage. The award-winning Ami Faku may have had everyone singing along but her strained voice prevented her from hitting those high notes. Being booked and busy is great and all but vocal cords also need rest.