Jabulani "HHP" Tambo's widow Lerato Sengadi rubbished claims that she did not inform the rapper’s family with regards to the Life Time Achievement Award that will be bestowed on the late muso at the South Africa Music Awards this weekend. This follows the latest accusations from by Seabelo Modibe, HHP’s business partner at Lekoko Entertainment, that Sengadi did not inform him as the business partner nor the Tsambo family of her decision.



In a lengthy statement issued on Tuesday, Sengadi addresses the accusations, detailing how she informed the Tsambo family. Sengadi also alleges she notified the rapper’s son Leano's maternal grandmother, who is currently his legal guardian.

"On 21st March 2019, I as Jabba’s customary wife applied and submitted all relevant paperwork, to the South African Music Awards and Risa for the opportunity that Jabba may be considered for the Life Time Achievement Award. On May 10, 2019, I was informed by email that Jabba would be honoured with this prestigious award.

"Not wanting to leave Jabba’s family out of the loot of what was transpiring, regardless of current circumstances, I decided to email his mother, Theriso Tsambo on the 21st of May 2019 before the news was broken by the media and social media.

"I never at any point intended to or felt the need to leave them or his son Leano out of this process, should he be awarded”.

She continued: "It is disturbing that Mr Modibe has decided to conduct a media tour to slander my name and contribution to this award. This award is to further cement Jabba's icon status within the music and entertainment industry, and it is unfortunate that Mr Modibe would use such a celebratory occasion to mar Jabba's illustrious career as well as villainise [me]."

Sunday World quoted Modibe saying that Sengadi was not entitled to accept the award on the late rapper’s behalf as she was not his wife.

"I received a call from Jabulani's family wanting to know what is happening after they read in the papers that she would be receiving the award on his behalf. I didn't know anything and I phoned Universal Music Group and asked them if they played a role in this. They too said they didn't know anything about it,” Modibe told the Sunday publication.

Twitter seems to be divided on the issue, with some people accusing Sengadi of being an "opportunist".

"I still maintain, Lerato Sengadi wants this fame thing through and through. She knows HHP's name next to hers secures her a name in entertainment for life. Opportunist," commented Twitter user @1NtandoZAR

"The Lerato Sengadi,/Seabelo Modibe issue is unpleasant," tweeted @Kris_Bareki.

