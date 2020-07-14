Lesley Mofokeng is the new spokesperson for South African Music Awards

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Recording Industry of South African (RiSA) has appointment Lesley Mofokeng as the spokesperson for the South African Music Awards (SAMA26). Mofokeng is a renowned former entertainment journalist and editor who worked for the Sunday Times, City Press and Sowetan newspapers for over two decades. He is also a published author of best selling biographies including Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung’s “Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit” and Khanyi Mbau’s "B*tch, Please! I'm Khanyi Mbau." He is also a popular-culture commentator who has featured on several local radio and TV shows. Mofokeng, who has served as a judge for the SAMAs for years, will bring a wealth of knowledge of the entertainment and music industry to the organisation.

Commenting on his appointment, the former journo said: “It is an incredible honour for the SAMA to entrust me with this responsibility. I have long been passionate about the local entertainment industry, especially music, and I look forward to working with the teams behind SAMA26 to make it a success.”

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi says: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Lesley to the team in this capacity. I have no doubt that he will do us proud and we wish him all the best.”

This year's theme is "For Tha Kultcha", there will be four 30-minute episodes from Monday, August 3 at 9:30pm, with the forty-five-minute grand finale taking place on Friday, August 7.

Due to the global coronavirus outbreak, the annual music event has moved from the Sun City Superbowl to the streaming platform My Muze by Vodacom and Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.