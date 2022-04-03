LISTEN: 3 songs you should add to your playlist

Despite some major releases from global stars like Willow, Kehlani, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown and Shawn Mendes, this week’s edition of songs you should be listening to features an all local line-up. With impressive offerings from gifted local acts such as Uncle Waffles, Kiddo, Chad Da Don, Kash CPT, Makhadzi, A-Reece and KLY, picking three of the best was no easy task.

But we gave it a go, and these are our picks: A-Reece - Couldn't Have Said It Better, Pt. 3 Baby Boy, as he’s affectionately known by his fans, has shaken off his uncharacteristically lengthy period of inactivity over the past few years by consistently putting out new music since last year’s “Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: the mixtape”.

A short while later, he followed that up with the collaborative project featuring his big brother Jay Jody, “Heaven Can Wait: The Narrow Door”. Now, he’s arrived with his first single of the year, and it’s a scorcher. “Couldn’t Have Said It Better, Pt. 3” sees Reece unleashing a warning to his naysayers as he announces his arrival. He also seems to confirm that his eagerly anticipated “Paradise 2” album is on the way later this year. If this is just an appetiser, we're due for something special.

Uncle Waffles - uMalume Wakho ft. DJ Stresser and Given Kau It was hardly a surprise when international DJ sensation Uncle Waffles announced that she'd be releasing her own music. After all, her meteoric rise garnered her a global audience that has been lapping up her every move. So why not give them some music of her own, right?

Uncle Waffles' debut EP, Red Dragon comes off the back of her debut single release, "Tanzania" two weeks ago. "Tanzania" was an impressive offering right out the gate, and the project's lead single, "uMalume Wakho" is another strong single. If she hadn't before, she's certainly arrived now. KashCPT - Denims ft. Blxckie

A member of the NeverBroke stable, KashCPT has a lot to live up to. The stable’s marquee artist, J Molley is a bona fide star with several hits under his belt and all eyes are on NeverBroke to find his successor. But with J Molley finding his feet after his recent mental breakdown, NeverBroke will be looking at Kash to stand up and fill the void.