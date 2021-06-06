LISTEN: Amanda Black drops a banger 'Mnyama' featuring Kwesta

Multi-award-winning vocalist Amanda Black releases a brand single “Kutheni Na” featuring Kwesta off her upcoming third album “Mnyama”.

Known for her vocal prowess, Amanda sings of sorrow, tragedy, mental health and the unfortunate occurrences brought by the global pandemic which has robbed the world of countless lives.

Hauntingly beautiful, the singer transports you from deep melancholy to a place of hope, while Kwesta’s emotive verse details growing pains, his journey and paying homage to his hood as well as the tragic loss of his friend, the legendary HHP.

Produced by Christer Kobedi and Vaughan Fourie, “Kutheni Na” interrogates our collective faith, bravely facing what is a deep uncertainty in the world.

Commenting on the new song, “It’s been a tough time for everyone around the world.

We have seen a lot of suffering and yet we are still hopeful. We want better days, we have questions and our people do not have answers.

“We seek healing from the incredulous losses we have experienced during this time and I hope people can find it through my story in ’Mnyama’.”

Amanda first came to the limelight as a contestant on the popular talent TV Show, “Idols SA”, where she contested 3 times, only breaking ground in season 11 when she made the final 7.

Amanda is known for her hit singles, “Amazulu”, “Thandwa Ndim”, “Ndizele Wena” and “Vuka”, among others. Having performed on various stages around the world and worked with distinguished artists, Amanda is a force and Mnyama vividly paints the power in vulnerability and surrender.

Amanda’s music is themed around telling authentic African stories and is weaved with creative storytelling and poetry, showing the world that Amanda is not only an artist, but one who evokes a unique, strong and timeless voice for this generation.